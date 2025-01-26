DMZ in Call of Duty 2026: All leaked details

Numerous leaks have suggested that the return of DMZ in Call of Duty 2026 is imminent. The fan-favorite game mode is reportedly returning to the franchise and new leaks that recently surfaced online have hinted at the potential changes that we could be seeing with DMZ in Call of Duty of Duty 2026. The rumors pertain to the map size, gameplay, and more, suggesting that the mode will receive a complete overhaul while maintaining the fundamentals.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the details that have been leaked about DMZ in Call of Duty 2026.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Exploring all known leaks for DMZ in Call of Duty 2026

@TheGhostOfHope on X, a prominent leaker in the Call of Duty scene, leaked numerous details about DMZ in Call of Duty 2026. Earlier, the leaker suggested that the iconic mode from Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will be returning to the series with next year's entry. Now, they have come up with some new leaks, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the mode.

@TheGhostOfHope claims that, unlike DMZ in MW2, the upcoming iteration of the mode will have dedicated maps based on the Warzone engine. Moreover, DMZ will reportedly share a map set with Ground War. The game mode might also not be the typical PvPvE experience as it was in the original version. In fact, the leak suggests that the developers are currently deciding whether to make it a simple PvE mode or PvPvE like the original.

For those unaware, DMZ, in its original version, simply shared maps with Warzone. Warzone 2 had maps like Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and more, which also acted as maps for DMZ. However, according to the leaks, that might no longer be the case moving forward. A set of maps will be shared with the Ground War mode instead and the rest will be dedicated ones.

As for gameplay, the original DMZ experience was a PvPvE mode, where players not only fought AI enemies but also real players. However, that might change with the upcoming version as developers haven't decided on whether DMZ in Call of Duty 2026 should be like the original PvPvE or PvE, where fans will be only focusing on fighting AI enemies if the need arises.

That covers all the known leaks for DMZ in Call of Duty 2026 at the moment. That said, do note that these details are based on leaks and hence, must be taken with a grain of salt.

