DMZ is reportedly returning in Call of Duty 2026 as the third game mode. Popular Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostOfHope posted the news on their X account, and it seems like the fan-favorite mode that doesn't have live service now is returning with its full glory. However, this time, it will be a third game mode instead of a part of Warzone. That is what has been leaked so far.

Read on to learn more about DMZ's potential return in Call of Duty 2026.

What is Call of Duty 2026, and how might DMZ fit in?

While Activision is yet to declare anything officially, Call of Duty 2026 will be a Modern Warfare title. The title codenamed Rex will reportedly be developed by Infinity Ward. Given that DMZ was their innovation, it's not surprising that the fan-favorite mode might return in Call of Duty. Furthermore, the leaker has also revealed that the Raid mode, which was the Spec Ops in Modern Warfare 2, will also be integrated into DMZ somehow.

It has also been leaked that a new version of Warzone will also be released in 2026. Since the current Black Ops saga has a two-year life cycle and this year's Call of Duty is possibly another Black Ops title, we can assume that there isn't any big change in the game engine.

However, with a brand new Modern Warfare game, Call of Duty could completely revamp the engine. Hence, with a brand new movement mechanism, gunplay, and DMZ, it will be a perfect fit alongside Warzone in Call of Duty 2026.

However, it's not like you can't access DMZ at all. Right now, you can still play DMZ from the Call of Duty HQ, but the game mode is on its own. Inspired by games like Escape From Tarkov, DMZ was Call of Duty's first take on the extraction shooter genre. However, it was a part of Warzone, and it was also set on the Al Mazrah battle royale map. Given that the DMZ is reportedly returning as a third mode in Call of Duty 2026, we can expect it to feature more than what it did before.

