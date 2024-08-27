All Call of Duty 2025 and 2026 leaks so far: Modern Warfare 4, Black Ops 7, Warzone, and more

Even before any official announcement, Call of Duty 2025 and 2026 have leaked early after various details surfaced online. It seems like Activision is working on several unnannounced projects, including Call of Duty 2025 and Call of Duty 26. Per the rumors, these two games might be new installments under Black Ops and Modern Warfare franchises. Moreover, multiple leaks have also mentioned details on the future of Warzone and even the extraction-based DMZ mode.

This article will discuss all major details leaked so far on Call of Duty 2025 and 2026 along with updates on Warzone and DMZ.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Call of Duty 2025 rumored to be Black Ops 7

Many recent leaks in the past few months have suggested that Activision's pattern of new premium releases on an annual basis will continue after Black Ops 6 with two major games. These titles are codenamed Saturn and Rex. While Saturn is rumored to be Call of Duty 2025, Rex is expected to be Call of Duty 2026.

A crucial report from reliable insider Tom Henderson, from several months ago, claimed that Call of Duty 2025 could be a sequel to Black Ops 2 - 2012's iconic game by Treyarch. It appears that Call of Duty 2025 may be called Black Ops 7 and it could be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2 itself.

Also, Treyarch's Black Ops 7 is rumored to be set in 2030 - five years after the future of events of Black Ops 2, which took place in the year 2025.

Call of Duty 2026 may be Modern Warfare 4 and may not feature Omnimovement

Talking about the next chapter under Infinity Ward's rebooted Modern Warfare universe, Call of Duty 2026 is supposed to be none other than Modern Warfare 4. It's expected to be a sequel to last year's Modern Warfare 3.

Not to mention that the rumored Modern Warfare 4 game, codenamed Rex, will be developed by Infinity Ward's team. One major point to note is that Modern Warfare 4 may not feature the revolutionary Omnimovement system introduced by Treyarch in Black Ops 6. Per the rumors, Infinity Ward is reportedly not interested in having Omnimovement for its game.

In addition to the leaked code name, many weapon names from Modern Warfare 4 have also leaked recently. Trusted insider @CODWarfareForum shared a list of weapons from Call of Duty 2026, aka, MW4.

While not all weapon names can be interpreted correctly, some of them include the likes of Stun Pistol, Track Pistol, Crossbow, Blowtorch, Combat Axe, and Riot Shield.

Just a day ago, an unspecified rumor suggested that Modern Warfare 4 might be Call of Duty 2025. But it was later clarifed that Black Ops 7 is going to be next year's game, while Modern Warfare 4 will likely be Call of Duty 2026.

A new Call of Duty game, codenamed Rap, rumored to be in the works

There's another mysterious Call of Duty game codenamed Rap with no developing studio attached to it just yet.

A mysterious Call of Duty game code named Rap has been found in leaked files (Image via Activision)

While Black Ops 7 and Modern Warfare 4 have at least got the developers, based on the rumors, Rap is yet to get any update regarding its production team. For now, nothing more is known about this specific game by Activision apart from its leaked code name.

Warzone 3 leaked via game files

It's not just Black Ops 7 and Modern Warfare 4 that have been mentioned in the new leaks. According to latest updates, Warzone 3 was reportedly spotted in the game files alongside the Call of Duty game codenamed Rex, aka, Modern Warfare 4.

Warzone 3 is rumored to release during Modern Warfare 4's life cycle in 2026 (Image via Activision)

Warzone is yet to receive its future roadmap going forward with the release of Black Ops 6 this year. However, the new leak suggests that Warzone might be in the works already and is expected to release at some point during the life cycle of Modern Warfare 4 in 2026.

As of now, Call of Duty Warzone fans are looking forward to this week's CoD Next event where Activision will reveal huge updates on a new Warzone map called Area 99.

DMZ will reportedly return to Call of Duty sooner than later

Reliable insider @ForwardLeaksAlt recently spotted DMZ-specific details in leaked game files and claimed that DMZ will return either with Call of Duty 2025 or Call of Duty 2026.

DMZ mode is rumored to make a return in future with Modern Warfare 4 or Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

This claim was also suppoted by another trusted scooper @CODWarfareForum who mentioned in their post that DMZ is, in fact, going to return to Call of Duty.

The extraction-based mode was first introduced in the FPS franchise with 2022's Modern Warfare 2. A few days ago, a new rumor surfaced online suggesting that DMZ might be removed after Black Ops 6's release in 2024.

That's pretty much everything there's to know regarding all the major details leaked on Call of Duty 2025 and 2026 so far.

