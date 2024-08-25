Is Black Ops 6 a continuation of Black Ops Cold War?

Black Ops 6 will release later this year but many players may still be wondering whether it's connected to Treyarch's last installment, Black Ops Cold War. The simple answer is yes. Black Ops 6 is a direct continuation of Black Ops Cold War, as confirmed by the developers themselves. Treyarch's ambitious new Call of Duty title will take place after the events of Cold War's Campaign.

This article will discuss crucial details on Black Ops 6's continuation after the events of Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops 6 is a direct continuation of Black Ops Cold War

The story in the Campaign mode of Black Ops 6 will take place after the events of Black Ops Cold War and this information was revealed a few months ago in an official blog:

"Following the events of Black Ops Cold War, expect a dynamic and intense spy thriller, a mind-bending story where you’re never sure who to trust, and what is real, all set against the backdrop of the early 1990s. "

Interestingly, Black Ops 6's story is also tied to a previous Call of Duty game by Treyarch, 2012's Black Ops 2. Alongside Cold War, the upcoming title is also set after certain key moments that occurred in Black Ops 2.

Russell Adler from Black Ops Cold War will return in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Black Ops Cold War saw its story ending with Russell Adler and his team successfully destroying the signal to detonate the nukes by Perseus, the main antagonist. As a result, Perseus' network was heavily damaged as his evil plan was affected eventually.

While Black Ops Cold War's story was set in the late 1980s, Black Ops 6 will continue forward while taking place in the early 1990s. This time, we will see Russell Adler making a return but there's a mystery attached to his character's motivations. It's not clear whether he's on the good side or the bad side. But what's certain is that Adler's role in the game will shape up the entire Campaign of Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 Zombies to continue Black Ops Cold War Zombies storyline

It's not only the Black Ops 6 Campaign that's a continuation of Black Ops Cold War. Even the Zombies mode of Black Ops 6 will continue after the events of Black Ops Cold War Zombies, as was made clear in a blog description:

"Black Ops 6 will launch with two brand-new Round-Based Zombie maps – Terminus and Liberty Falls – and a continuation of the intriguing and terrifying Dark Aether narrative that was started in Black Ops Cold War."

Edward Richtofen will come back in Black Ops 6 Zombies after the events of Black Ops Cold War Zombies (Image via Activision)

In Cold War, the story ended with Dr. Edward "Eddie" Richtofen shutting down the Office of Requiem after the events of Operation First Domino. Despite the operation being a success, Richtofen sent all the crucial members of Requiem, namely Grigori Weaver, Dr. Elizabeth Grey, Dr. Oskar Strauss, and Mackenzie Carver, for an indefinite containment at Terminus Island.

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, the story will move forward where all the former Requiem members will try to escape from Terminus Island. They will be helped by Dr. William Peck and a new character named Maya Aguinaldo. The key objective of all members will be to find the coordinates for Richtofen, hunt him down, and eventually kill him.

