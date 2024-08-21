5 things you might have missed in Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay reveal

Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay was recently revealed during the Gamescom 2024 event. Raven Software's team offered the first look at extended playthrough footage, featuring some familiar as well as new characters. It focused on a specific mission called "Most Wanted," taking place in Washington D.C.

While there are many amazing moments to marvel at in the Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay reveal, one might have missed out on some key elements. We discuss five of them to uncover the little details.

5 key details to notice in Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay reveal

5) Vorkuta prison returns from Black Ops 1

This is a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay reveal. You'll have to pause the clip to spot the Vorkuta prison area.

A still from Vorkuta prison area (Image via Activision)

Vorkuta is showcased toward the end of the clip after the gameplay footage wraps up and cuts to different action-packed setpieces from the story mode. For those unaware, Vorkuta was initially introduced in 2010's first Black Ops game from Treyarch. Additionally, the area is expected to be one of the Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6.

4) Protagonist "Case" teased

While many players may believe that Troy Marshall is a central character in the Black Ops 6 Campaign, the true protagonist is someone else.

Case will be the main protagonist of the Black Ops 6 Campaign (Image via Activision)

The latest gameplay reveal teased this character without showing their face. The character's name is Case, a key member of the Black Ops team led by Frank Woods. While it was already speculated that Case could be the main character, the recent reveal and an official blog confirmed this detail.

3) A unique Camera with scanning abilities

During the early moments of the Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay reveal, a fascinating gadget was also featured. Developed by Troy Marshall's support member Felix, a camera can be seen providing different purposes during the "Most Wanted' mission."

A camera with retinal scanning abilities was featured during the Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay reveal (Image via Activision)

This is not a normal camera as it also possesses retinal scanning abilities which is seen in its first field test as part of the quest.

2) RCXD Scorestreak revealed

Following the long-running rumors and leaks, the RCXD Scorestreak has been confirmed in Black Ops 6.

RCXD will return in the Black Ops 6 Campaign (Image via Activision)

The remote-controlled RCXD with detonation abilities can be seen in the Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay footage, used by the characters against the enemies in Capitol Station on the mission to rescue Russell Adler's character.

1) A steerable Homing Knife

Last but not least is a brand-new Lethal Equipment called Homing Knife, set to debut in the Black Ops 6 Campaign. The Homing Knife is not a usual throwable knife as it's steerable equipment that explodes on contact or by pressing a dedicated key.

The Homing Knife will be introduced as a brand new Lethal Equipment in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

During combat, its direction can be controlled to ensure it hits the target precisely. While not confirmed yet, one can assume that the steerable Homing Knife will likely be available in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer as well.

Read More: Call of Duty gave away 6,000 Black Ops 6 early access Beta codes for free

That's everything there's to know on all the key details you might have missed in the Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay reveal.

For more news and the latest updates on Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.

