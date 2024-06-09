Cod Black Ops 6 Multiplayer details: All maps, modes, Omnimovement, and more

Treyarch is set to bring tons of new surprises with Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, as revealed in the recent Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024. The deep-dive session with the developers provided much-needed details on this franchise's gameplay overhaul, HUD tweaks, Operators, and other features like Omnimovement. But there's more to the online experience that players will be eager to know about.

This article will mention all the major details regarding CoD Black Ops 6 that have been confirmed by Treyarch during the Xbox Showcase.

16 Multiplayer maps at launch, Omnimovement, and HUD changes coming with CoD Black Ops 6

The game will get 16 Multiplayer maps when Black Ops 6 is launched. Of those, 12 will be core 6v6 maps for traditional MP modes, while the remaining four will be for the Strike mode, enabling 2v2 or Face-off 6v6 gameplay.

A still from BO6 Multiplayer gameplay showing the enhanced movement (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 will also feature something called Omnimovement, overhauling the Multiplayer experience Activision's CoD series is known to offer. Per the developers, they are "redefining movement across the entire game" with this addition.

With Omnimovement enabled, players will be able to sprint, dive, slide, and move in any direction (forward, sidestepping, and backpedaling). Simply put, gamers will be able to utilize a full 360-degree range of motion.

Apart from Omnimovement, they will also get the option of Intelligent Movement. The latter will try to reduce the number of buttons or keys that are usually pressed to perform various actions related to movement.

CoD 2024 will reveal more glimpses from Multiplayer during the Call of Duty Next event in August (Image via Activision)

Intelligent Movement has three options one can enable or disable from the following options regarding movement:

Sprint Assist

Mantle Assist

Crouch Assist

When it comes to Operators, the series will also see drastic improvements in their appearance with this title. The visual fidelity in BO6 Multiplayer will bring impressive attention to detail for in-game characters. Each Operator's face has been designed to feature real-time and scripted, as well as instant and unscripted, details.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer to have massive HUD changes

Black Ops 6 will bring an astonishing change to how the HUD (Heads Up Display) appears on the screen during a match. Players will be able to tweak the location of the minimap, ammo widget, and notifications on their screens for a cleaner and streamlined experience.

BO6 Multiplayer will enhance the overall graphics and performance during matches (Image via Activision)

Moreover, the HUD-based options will also extend to the Lobby. This time, getting into a match will be quicker than before as part of Treyarch's "time to engagement" vision.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer maps will be connected with the campaign

Interestingly, the developers have also confirmed that all the Multiplayer maps have their own tales to tell as they all take place after the events of the BO6 Campaign. Thus, players will be able to further explore the locations from a different perspective after completing the story mode's missions.

That's pretty much everything there's to know on BO6 Multiplayer as of now. More details will be shared before the game's release on October 25, 2024.

For more latest updates on the upcoming Call of Duty title, keep following Sportskeeda.