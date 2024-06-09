Black Ops 6 campaign will bring back Safe House from Cold War

In the recent Xbox Games showcase, it was revealed that Black Ops 6 will bring back the Safe House from Black Ops Cold War. The return of the Safe House will be a nostalgic and familiar environment for players, as they can once again interact with their teams, look at mission briefings, and enjoy the narrative of the campaign in depth.

Excitement for the game has already started to build among fans, with early access starting from October 17, 2024, for those who buy the Vault edition.

The Safe House will be returning in Black Ops 6

The Safe House was a notable feature in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which provided a space for players to gather up and prepare in between tasks. The return of this feature largely indicates the developer’s commitment to preserving fan-favorite content.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 6 is scheduled to release on October 25, 2024, and will be set in the early 90s, a period of significant geopolitical change, following the end of the Cold War. The Safe House will once again serve as a major center where players can connect with their team, look into mission briefings, and plan their strategy, adding variety to the campaign.

Beyond the campaign, Black Ops 6 will feature new multiplayer content with 16 new maps that will be available on launch. Moreover, the fan-favorite Zombies mode is also set to return with two new maps on launch and more promising content post-launch.

Fans are excited to see how the Safe House and other new elements will be integrated, building on the solid foundation provided by the Cold War.

