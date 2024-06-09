Black Ops 6 will reportedly have 16 Multiplayer maps at launch

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will have 16 Multiplayer maps, including remastered locales, on its release according to a leak. Activision is yet to reveal the details of BO6's gameplay and Multiplayer maps. However, leaks and rumors are continuing to surface online ahead of Sunday's anticipated Xbox Showcase event that will unleash everything when it comes to the game's content.

This article will mention all the details players need to know about the new leak surrounding Black Ops 6 Multiplayer maps.

Note: Players are advised to take leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 rumored to have 16 Multiplayer maps at launch, including remastered areas from classic installments

Popular scooper and insider account @CODWarfareForum recently took to X while claiming that CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will feature 16 Multiplayer maps on its release day.

In a previous post on social media, the same account had revealed a small list of BO6's Multiplayer maps. Here's the list of some expected locations:

Radar

Island

Pillage

Canals

CMD (not WMD)

Firing Range

Grind

Veiled

Speaking of remastered or remakes, there are maps like Nuketown as well alongside Firing Range and Grind. Moreover, many other classic locations from previous Black Ops titles are rumored to appear on the launch day of Black Ops 6's Multiplayer experience.

Sunday's Xbox Showcase is likely to reveal everything about the anticipated FPS premium from Treyarch. Hence, it's still early to believe any incoming leaks or rumored information. Fans should take all the unconfirmed details with a grain of salt for now.

CoD 2024 is rumored to launch on October 25, 2024 (Image via Activision)

The Xbox Showcase event is set to take place on June 9 and it will include an extended deep-dive session with Treyarch's developers. They will present all the exciting content for players regarding the Black Ops 6 campaign and its Multiplayer mode.

Not to mention that the Zombies mode will also get special attention. This mode is rumored to bring back the iconic round-based zombies experience for hardcore fans.

