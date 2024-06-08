CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Campaign leaks: Gulf War, 9/11, open-world missions, characters, locations, and more

Activision is yet to officially reveal all major details on CoD 2024 Black Ops 6. However, a large number of leaks and rumors emerging over the past few months has made it difficult for players to keep track of expected content in the upcoming FPS premium. The anticipated game has a lot to offer when it comes to its single-player story, returning characters, and locations.

This article will discuss all major leaks and rumors that have surfaced so far online regarding the CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Campaign.

Note: Players are advised to take leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

All latest leaks on CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Campaign and its Gulf War setting

According to various reliable scoopers, the next game in the Call of Duty series is set to introduce a refreshing format of playing the missions in an open-world campaign style. The format is expected to have a large area with fast-travel options to travel from one point to another. However, the story mode will also keep traditional linear missions, which are more popular among hardcore fans.

The campaign is said to be developed by Raven Software, while Treyarch is focusing more on the Multiplayer and Zombies modes.

The Black Ops 6 campaign is rumored to take place during the Gulf War era. The Gulf War was carried out by the United States after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait; other countries were involved as well.

It was executed in two phases: Operation Desert Storm (aerial bombing) and Operation Desert Shield (attack from the ground). The war concluded by the end of February 1991.

Additionally, some wild predictions have suggested that the story of BO6 may also include a Gulf War-based open-world mission. To be precise, it's rumored to be based on the "Highway of Death"—a six-lane highway between Kuwait and Iraq—officially known as Highway 80.

Highway 80 was initially used by Iraqi forces during the invasion of Kuwait in 1990. It was later repaired after the Gulf War and used by the U.S. and British forces in the early stages of their invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Main story of Black Ops 6 campaign

Treyarch Studios' team has smartly teased the game's details so far. Unfortunately, there's been no update on the actual story itself. The promotional campaign of BO6 has heavily focused on the concept of The Truth Lies.

Activision's marketing chief Tyler Bahl revealed in a recent interaction with Variety that the story will revolve around what's fake and what's real in the world. The campaign is rumored to feature missions surrounding political conspiracies and espionage-based events.

BO6 campaign might be connected with Black Ops 2's story

A recent in-game Warzone cutscene revealed by Call of Duty's team suggests that BO2's events might be connected to Black Ops 6's campaign.

The cutscene shows Frank Woods, who was shot in the kneecap by antagonist Raul Menendez during a mission in Black Ops 2's campaign. Since then, Woods has been wheelchair-bound, as shown in BO2's future events from the year 2025. Warzone's cutscene also shows him in a wheelchair. He's seen instructing the Operators to hunt down a CIA mole using crucial information.

For now, the connection between Black Ops 6 and BO2's events is nothing more than speculation.

Black Ops 6 campaign rumored to feature a mission on the events of 9/11

According to reliable insider @BobNetworkUK, Black Ops 6 campaign may include events based on 9/11 in its story. The scooper had observed a specific date on the key art for the upcoming game. After zooming in, they noticed the date of 9/11/2001.

Recently, a submarine was discovered in Rebirth Island, featuring the number 911 highlighted in red. While nothing is confirmed yet, theories are floating online about a possible quest based on the Twin Towers attacks.

All confirmed, rumored, and new characters in CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 campaign so far

Russell Adler is coming back and is the mole hunted by the CIA (Image via Activision)

Speaking of confirmed characters, Russell Adler from 2020's Black Ops Cold War is returning with the BO6 campaign. Along with him, Frank Woods is making a comeback.

However, Helen Park's appearance remains mysterious. While she survived her wounds in Cold War's ending and returned to London, there's been no update on her since then. Being a core part of Adler's team in the previous installment, she might show up this time, but this is just speculation at the moment.

Other crucial characters like Jason Hudson and Alex Mason are not expected to return. They are already dead in the franchise when considering the events from past titles. Still, nothing can be properly confirmed about these two making a comeback in any way.

However, the biggest highlight of Black Ops 6's campaign will be a brand new character seen on the game's key art.

The identity of the mysterious character was recently revealed ahead of the CoD 2024 event in Xbox Showcase on June 9 (Image via Activision)

The yet-unnamed character in the Black Ops 6 campaign will be voiced by actor Y'lan Noel. He is known for his roles in movies like The First Purge and The Weekend and the hit TV series Insecure.

Interestingly, iconic Black Ops 2 villain Raul Menendez is also rumored to return with the campaign of BO6. But there's been no convincing leak confirming the same.

Possible locations in BO6 campaign

Going by popular scooper @ForwardLeaks' observation of the Evidence Board found under a submarine in Warzone Rebirth Island, Black Ops 6 is expected to feature the following locations:

Washington D.C

Kuwait

Iraq

Avalon

Out of the abovementioned places, Avalon is not known to many. One can only assume it is either the incorporated Avalon city on the Santa Catalina Island in California or the mythical island "Isle of Avalon," now known as Glastonbury, from the Arthurian mythology. However, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Black Ops 6 Campaign early-access details

CoD 2024 will be fully revealed during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9 (Image via Activision)

A lot of unspecified rumors suggest that CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will offer a Campaign early access phase in late September 2024.

Players who pre-order the game will be able to access the single-player story mode ahead of an official launch this fall. As of now, Black Ops 6's expected release date is October 25, 2024.

That's pretty much everything there's to know regarding all major leaks surrounding the Black Ops 6 campaign. The game will be fully revealed by Activision on June 9 during the Xbox Showcase event.

