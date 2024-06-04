Will Black Ops 6 bring back Helen Park? Possibilities explored

While Russell Adler from Treyarch's Cold War installment is confirmed to return in Black Ops 6, the same can't be said of Helen Park just yet. It's because the developers haven't actually shared any kind of update on the popular character from 2020's Black Ops Cold War title. However, lots of players will be hoping to see Park once again with BO6's campaign this year.

This article will try to mention the possible reasons that hint at Helen Park's return with Black Ops 6.

Note: This article is purely speculative and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The developers haven't revealed details on Helen Park's return. Spoiler Warning for players who haven't finished Black Ops Cold War campaign yet.

Helen Park is likely to return in Black Ops 6

For those who have already played Cold War's story mode, they must be aware of the fact that it's got more than one ending. However, when it comes to the developer's priority, only one ending of the game is actually canon - the one where Adler survives and kills Bell, thus resulting in Helen Park's survival as well.

Helen Park as seen in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

During Bell's interrogation scene, if the player chooses to tell the truth about Perseus' real location, which is Solvovetsky Islands, the game sees Adler and team succeeding in destroying the signal to detonate the nukes, thus causing heavy damage to Perseus' network. Towards the end, Helen Park returns to London to recover from her injuries.

From the conversations between Hudson and Black, it's later revealed that MI6 was planning to give Park a task force to find Perseus and further cripple down his network.

Going by how the story ended in Cold War, it seems that Park's character arc is yet to get a closure. Being a core part of Russell Adler's team in the previous installment makes her an obvious choice for returning faces in Black Ops 6. However, this is just a speculation for now.

It will be interesting to see what the game's full release event will unveil regarding BO6's campaign later this week during the Xbox Showcase on June 9.

For more news and the latest updates on Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.