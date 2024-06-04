A set of Black Ops 6 event challenges have appeared in Warzone, with Call of Duty bringing the upcoming game's teasers to the battle royale. When you hover over the Warzone Rewards section, you will see new challenges related to BO6 under the Events tab. Completing these challenges will unlock exclusive rewards, from weapon blueprints to in-game accessories.

This article will look into the Black Ops 6 event in Warzone, including the full list of rewards, how to unlock, and more.

How to unlock Black Ops 6 event rewards in Warzone

Expand Tweet

Trending

Unlocking the rewards of the Black Ops 6 event in Warzone is a straightforward process. All you need to do is complete the challenge associated with each reward. There are four rewards in total, which means you need to complete all four challenges to obtain all free gifts.

Some of these challenges are easy, while the others require diligent searching across Warzone maps. Tracking your challenges is easy; a banner will appear once you complete a task.

All Black Ops 6 event challenges and rewards in Warzone

Expand Tweet

Here is the complete list of Black Ops 6 challenges and rewards:

"Sally" 9MM Daemon Handgun weapon blueprint: In Warzone, get one Operator Kill with an Old Friend

9MM Daemon Handgun weapon blueprint: In Warzone, get one Operator Kill with an Old Friend "The Truth Lies" Calling Card: Discovered intel to uncovering the mole

Calling Card: Discovered intel to uncovering the mole "Purge Sequence" Calling Card: Complete She Never Let Me Down challenge

Calling Card: Complete She Never Let Me Down challenge "You Can't Kill Me" Finisher Move: Gain the Exclusive Execution by completing the three challenges

So far, these challenges appear to be Warzone-exclusive. It is unclear whether Activision will bring this event to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Players have reported that you can progress through the mastery finisher (1/3) once you obtain the Sally blueprint today. However, if you have previously unlocked it during the earlier Black Ops 6 event, it wouldn't count toward the progress. This should be a bug, and players can expect a fix for it before the event ends.

The second and third challenges currently appear offline, but players speculate that these tasks are to be completed in Bunker 7.

The end date for the BO6 event in Warzone is currently unknown, so it is important to finish the challenges as quickly as possible to avoid missing out on these exclusive rewards.

Check out other Black Ops 6 news and updates: