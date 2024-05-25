Black Ops 6 cover art suggests there will be a "mole deep within the CIA"

The title for Call of Duty 2024 has been confirmed as Black Ops 6. While no additional details have been provided, a crucial hint can be decrypted from the cover image. Most of the writing is redacted, but a closer look reveals the phrase ''mole deep within the CIA.'' This cryptic phrase has the potential to confuse and intrigue the fanbase, heightening anticipation for the game's release.

This article will delve into the meaning of this phrase, exploring its potential impact on the storyline and what it might mean for players.

What could ''mole deep within the CIA" mean in Black Ops 6?

The cover image of BO6 has gained a lot of traction, as it features a character in the same sitting pose as in the first Black Ops title. The main character on the box art has his face redacted. However, the redacted part contains some characters that are not immediately understandable. When viewed upside down, these characters reveal the message: "MAC-V SOG Mole Deep in CIA."

The storyline has not been confirmed, but previously, the title was leaked as Black Ops Gulf War. The official BO6 website also features intriguing background images that provide hints about the storyline. One of these images has the word "GULF" circled and mentions Russell Adler, a character from Black Ops Cold War. Moreover, the official BO6 logo, currently the header image of the Call of Duty official X handle, contains dates that suggest the game is set in 1991.

From this, we can speculate that the game will be set during the Gulf War period and may be a sequel to Black Ops Cold War. The information from the cover image hints at a significant plot involving a mole in the CIA, potentially altering the narrative. The mention of MACV-SOG, a highly classified special investigation team, is notable, as Russell Adler is part of this unit. So, we can anticipate a significant twist in the game that could potentially jaw-drop the fanbase.

While these details remain speculative, players can expect more concrete information during the full reveal of the upcoming Black Ops title at the Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024, at 10 am PT.

