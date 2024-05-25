Black Ops 6 will reportedly have the "first open world" Call of Duty campaign in history

Popular Call of Duty leaker @ForwardLeaks shared that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will have a completely open-world campaign for the first time in the franchise, stating the following in a post:

"Black Ops 6’s Campaign is reportedly going to be the first Open World Call of Duty Campaign and is going to be developed by Raven Software"

While it's not the first time Call of Duty has tried to create an open-world type gameplay, the franchise is yet to have an entirely open-world campaign. According to the leaker's X post, Raven Software has been developing the missions.

Read on to learn more about the potential open-world campaign in Black Ops 6.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

What to expect from Black Ops 6's potential open-world campaign?

Expand Tweet

Given the community's reaction, we can expect a completely RPG-like campaign in Black Ops 6, where players would have the choice to go anywhere and affect the storyline. While it is uncertain how that would go with a Call of Duty campaign, given the game had almost four years of development, we can expect something massive from the developers.

In Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty released a new campaign gameplay called Open Combat Missions. While the mission resembles some open-world characteristics, it's far beyond what an open-world game looks like. The missions were a part of the Warzone's Urzikstan map, and apart from completing specific tasks while fighting AIs, they didn't add enough value to the story.

While Activision tried to introduce a fusion between normal story missions, and open-world ones, it wasn't well received by the community.

What do you think about how the open-world campaign will work in Black Ops 6? Let us know in the comment section.

Check out our other Call of Duty Black Ops 6-related news: