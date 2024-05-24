CoD Black Ops 6's main focus might not be Gulf War at all

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 announcement is officially here, and before Activision reveals the game on June 9, new information has come to the surface again. A recent explanation by @Phantom_Ice indicated that the upcoming Black Ops 6 title might not be about the Gulf War at all. Despite several leaks regarding the Gulf War era and the word "Gulf" being hidden in Black Ops 6's official website, fans might want to know the reason behind this new development.

Read on to learn why Call of Duty Black Ops 6 might not entirely be about Gulf War, read below.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Why CoD Black Ops 6 might not entirely be about the Gulf War era?

To answer the question, we must focus on some recent leaks about Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and the setting of the Gulf War. After the last Black Ops title, which was during the Cold War era, many fans assumed the next installment would be about the Gulf War. However, the previously leaked Pillage map in Black Ops 6 was based on a palace raided by United States special forces during the Iraq war, a conflict that happened almost 11 years after the Gulf War commenced.

Furthermore, @Phantom_Ice explains that dataminers leaked several Black Ops 6 weapons. Most of them would be the same with the Gulf War era and 2000s because there is just a gap of 10 years. However, adding a weapon created after the start of the Gulf War doesn't really seem apt. A sniper rifle named PGM Ultima Ration was leaked previously, and it was first created in 1993, three years after the start of the Gulf War.

Not just that, a recent speculation hinted at a possible mission regarding 9/11. Call of Duty has also started promoting Black Ops 6 on the streets of New York. Veteran Call of Duty players would know that the previous Black Ops titles had many flashbacks. Hence, the leaked Gulf War era might just be a flashback and the game's story can potentially go somewhere else.

What do you think about what CoD Black Ops 6 is about?