Call of Duty Black Ops 6 logo reportedly disclosed in a newspaper

Activision has seemingly confirmed the exact title for CoD 2024 and it will be called Call of Duty Black Ops 6, as suggested by a unique newspaper advertisement. A social media user on X recently shared the alleged Black Ops 6 logo spotted within a large advertisement on the front page of a newspaper.

Treyarch's team is known to tease its new Call of Duty installments cleverly when it comes to marketing. It looks like the next title's promotional campaign has officially begun.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 logo reportedly revealed on the front page of a daily newspaper

A social media user known as @mr_matthieu dropped a surprising post on X and shared a snippet from the page of USA Today, a popular newspaper. What's unique about this image is that it shows the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 logo on the left side with the symbol featuring three-headed wolves that was first unveiled by Activision for the Xbox Showcase event.

According to @mr_matthieu, they received this exclusive image from a contact who informed them that the advertisement was published for the Call of Duty publisher.

That's surely an incredible way to promote a game and Activision is known to do that, especially when it comes to Black Ops games. However, an official teaser trailer is yet to be revealed by the developers.

Several leaks and rumors have indicated that CoD 2024 will be a continuation of 2020's Black Ops Cold War. It's expected to be set during the Gulf War timeline and will bring back the character of Russell Adler. Frank Woods is also rumored to come back.

The next Call of Duty game also is expected to bring back the round-based zombies mode. Plus, the zombies content is rumored to be available during the early access period of CoD 2024 ahead of an official launch.

