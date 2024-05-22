What is The Truth Lies? New CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 teaser explained

It looks like Treyarch has begun the marketing campaign for CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 by dropping a mysterious teaser, The Truth Lies website. The brand-new link was recently discovered by curious gaming enthusiasts searching for new details on Activision's upcoming FPS premium. The Truth Lies website, however, is more than meets the eye.

This article will discuss what The Truth Lies mystery behind the latest CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 teaser is.

The Truth Lies mystery of CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 teaser

Screenshot from Treyarch's mysterious website for CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 teaser (Image via Treyarch/TheTruthLies)

As of this writing, the website features a single page featuring an old television. It has several options to turn the volume up and down and to change the channels as well. Interestingly, the channel limit is six, seemingly indicating that CoD 2024 will be called Black Ops 6.

When it comes to The Truth Lies mystery, the website's tagline is "Open your eyes. The truth lies." However, there's more to this tagline, as noticed by a trusted insider @ForwardLeaks on social media platform X. This is an individual who's been making a lot of posts about the upcoming title.

The individual recently succeeded in extracting a long keyphrase from the website teased by Treyarch that reads:

“You might remember a better time. But it was false. Trust no one. Open your eyes. Find the truth.”

Unfortunately, that's pretty much everything that's known about the website and its hidden message. Treyarch is known to tease every new Call of Duty premium title in a clever way. It will be interesting to see when the next teaser will be shared by the developers.

The full reveal of CoD 2024 is set to happen at the Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.