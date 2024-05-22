Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops 6 teased

Call of Duty has begun teasing Black Ops 6 on the internet, and this time, they have introduced the new teaser in a rather unique way. To promote the upcoming CoD title, Activision has created a brand new website called thetruthlies.

This is the first time that Activision has done something like this, where they unveiled a whole website to promote a new Call of Duty. While it is yet to be announced officially, all Call of Duty news profiles have confirmed that this brand-new website is the first teaser for Black Ops 6.

To learn more about the new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 teaser, read below.

How to see Call of Duty Black Ops 6 teaser

If you want to see the brand new CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 teaser, open your Chrome browser and click on this website thetruthlies. Upon opening the website, you'll be able to see an interactive TV. The TV would start a video of a tactical shooter team defacing Mount Rushmore.

Furthermore, the TV also features six different channels with different static patterns. Clicking on each channel causes a number to show up, stopping at 6, which is an obvious reference to the upcoming CoD 2024 title.

As stated earlier, the TV on the website is completely interactive. You can even turn the volume up and down, download the video, and change the channels. Although the rest of the channels won't show anything except the static signals, The teaser also shows Mount Rushmore, where the first three president's faces are covered with the phrase "The Truth Lies." In the end, the last face, which is Abraham Lincoln's, is covered with the Black Ops 6 key art.

