CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal date leaked

The CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal date has been leaked by @Vondyispog, a trusted insider on X. According to them, a CoD 2024 reveal inside Modern Warfare 3 will be held on May 22, 2024. Previously, it was expected to happen at the very end of May. However, now it seems like the Black Ops 6 reveal may take place in advance, at least a week early.

This article will mention all the key details on the leaked CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal date and other crucial intel surrounding the game.

Note: Players are advised to take any leak, early rumor, or speculation with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

May 22 is the leaked CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal date

The leaked CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal date suggests it's happening on May 22, 2024 (Image via Activision)

Reliable and highly trusted scooper @Vondyispog on social media platform X recently shared a post and dropped a massive update on the CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal. The scooper claimed that the reveal date is May 22 while writing "Save the date!"

This is what most fans have been anticipating for the last few months, and now, it seems like they have got it. The CoD 2024 reveal may take place on May 22, 2024, at least according to the claim made by @Vondyispog.

CoD 2024 has been the longest game in development so far in the FPS franchise (Image via Activision)

The same insider had previously predicted an expected schedule of CoD 2024's promotional campaign, including the first look, Multiplayer beta, and early access.

CoD 2024 game announcement: Mid-May

Mid-May Worldwide reveal: Late May

Late May Campaign reveal: June 9 (Xbox Showcase event)

June 9 (Xbox Showcase event) Multiplayer reveal: Early August

Early August Zombies reveal: Mid-August

Mid-August Multiplayer Beta: Early September

Early September Campaign Early Access: Late September

Late September Zombies Early Access: Early October

Early October Game Release: October 25

Interestingly, the rumored schedule also mentions the game announcement for mid-May. That seems to align with the latest leak suggesting an early reveal on May 22, 2024. However, everything should be taken with a grain of salt for now. It will be interesting to see whether the leaked reveal date for Black Op 6 matches the official one.

