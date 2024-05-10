CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event might happen earlier than imagined

According to certain rumors, the CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event might happen earlier than expected. However, there is no official confirmation from the developer regarding the event. Some trusted insiders have leaked the information creating hype among CoD fans.

Treyarch‘s all-new Black Ops 6 has been a hot topic for CoD players and fans. According to the rumors, the title is all set to launch in October 2024 with access to a blueprint for a legendary gun.

This article will discuss the floating rumors and leaks surrounding the CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event.

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors, leaks, and speculations with a grain of salt unless there’s an official confirmation from the developer.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event will reportedly happen in Warzone and MW3 before season 4

Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming suggested that the CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event may take place in May. If that happens, the reveal will coincide with season 3, during which players can unlock the legendary ‘Steel’ firearm's blueprint with a challenge.

As per CharlieIntel's X post, some data miners have found a reference to Frank Woods Operator for MW3, and Warzone mostly likely comes as a pre-order bonus for Black Ops 6.

However, there is no official confirmation of the event but recently Microsoft announced an Xbox event that will provide additional information about the new CoD 2024 Black Ops 6.

Other leaks have suggested that CoD 2024 Black Ops will have a legendary character, Frank Woods. Players can access the character once they pre-order the title. Moreover, two round-based zombie maps are also included in CoD 2024 that players can access in pre-order.

As per reports, CoD 2024 may include some legendary maps from classic Black Ops titles, such as Summit, Nuketown, Firing Range, and Hanger 18.

One thing is certain, the rumors surrounding CoD have ignited excitement among fans who eagerly await official confirmation.

