Warzone and MW3 servers face issues as Battle.net falls prey to DDoS attacks

Warzone and MW3 servers are currently disrupted due to Battle.net servers suffering from DDoS attacks. The problem appears to be Windows PC-specific at the moment, especially for users who own the games on the Battle.net client. Steam and console users have reported no such problems, but they might undergo similar issues if they do matchmake with a player on the Battle.net client.

A DDoS or Distributed Denial of Service attack is an online attack that aims to disrupt the normal behavior of servers and shut them down. It floods the target servers with tons of traffic simultaneously and when overloaded, the server tends to go offline causing issues for all users.

Currently, the DDoS attack on the Battle.net servers has caused several issues for Call of Duty players who own the game on this client.

Warzone and MW3 players suffer from connection issues as Battle.net servers undergo DDoS attacks

Since the client's servers are under attack, players can expect various connection issues in-game. This can range all the way from high latency to Packet Burst issues. Players can also expect long queue times.

For some, this can even prevent them from launching or updating the games. However, this is not just for Call of Duty games. Any video game that uses the Battle.net client and is primarily played online, such as Overwatch 2 or World of Warcraft, will also face similar problems for the time being.

However, Call of Duty players on consoles can mitigate the problems for now.

If you own the game on PlayStation or Xbox, it is highly recommended to turn off crossplay for the moment. This will eliminate your chances of getting paired with the PC lobbies, allowing for a smooth and seamless gaming experience until the servers are restored and fixed.

