When does The Walking Dead Fear the Living event begin in Warzone and MW3?

The Walking Dead Fear the Living is arriving in Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 (Modern Warfare 3) alongside a brand new operator, Michonne. The entire event will be free-to-play and include various compelling rewards as incentives to grind the game for more hours. There will be different cosmetics tied with separate challenges that you must complete to unlock the skins.

Activision’s collaboration with The Walking Dead has resulted in the introduction of spectacular skins and the Rick Grimes operator. The new event will also mark the release of the Michonne Operator bundle, which is supposed to arrive with two exclusive weapon blueprints and a dedicated Finishing Move.

This article will highlight The Walking Dead Fear the Living event starting time in Warzone and MW3.

The Walking Dead Fear the Living release date and time for all regions

The Walking Dead Fear the Living event tab (Image via Activision)

Here's a list of all the regions with the event release date and time:

Pacific Time (PT): February 28, 2024, at 10 am

February 28, 2024, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): February 28, 2024, at 11 am

February 28, 2024, at 11 am Central Time (CT): February 28, 2024, at 12 am

February 28, 2024, at 12 am Eastern Time (ET): February 28, 2024, at 1 pm

February 28, 2024, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): February 28, 2024, at 6 pm

February 28, 2024, at 6 pm Central European Time (CET): February 28, 2024, at 7 pm

February 28, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): February 28, 2024, at 11:30 pm

February 28, 2024, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): February 29, 2024, at 2 am

February 29, 2024, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST): February 29, 2024, at 3 am

February 29, 2024, at 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): February 29, 2024, at 5 am

February 29, 2024, at 5 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): February 29, 2024, at 7 am

Note that you can also observe a countdown for the event in Warzone and MW3 by entering the Events tab present on the top ribbon. The Michonne bundle will also be added to the in-game featured store but will not associated with the challenge. It can only be purchased using Call of Duty Points (CP).

All rewards in The Walking Dead Fear the Living event

The Walking Dead Fear the Living countdown (Image via Activision)

Here's a list of all the expected cosmetics that are reportedly arriving in the upcoming challenge-based event:

Brave Man Weapon Sticker – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Double XP Token – 23,600 XP

– 23,600 XP Red Machete Large Decal – 42,1000 XP

– 42,1000 XP Double Weapon XP Token – 67,250 XP

– 67,250 XP Lucille Charm – 101,460 XP

– 101,460 XP Carl’s Favorite Pudding Large Decal – 148,000 XP

– 148,000 XP Sheriff Deputy Rick Emblem – 211,300 XP

– 211,300 XP Dont Open Dead Inside Calling Card – 297,350 XP

– 297,350 XP Double Battlepass XP Token – 414,350

– 414,350 Barbed and Dangerous Camo – 573,500 XP

This is not the finalized list of rewards you can gain by playing the event. The cosmetics can only be confirmed after Activision goes live with The Walking Dead Fear the Living event and opens its gates to the community.

