Tracer Pack The Walking Dead Michonne operator bundle in Warzone and MW3

The Walking Dead Michonne operator bundle is arriving in Call of Duty’s Warzone and MW3 (Modern Warfare 3) titles as a part of The Walking Dead collaboration. The character is portrayed as a strong-willed person who thirsts to survive even the most difficult scenarios. It is a perfect fit for the harsh battlefield as players fight against all odds to become the last surviving team.

Activision has proactively provided the community with compelling cosmetics through crossovers like The Boys collection. The latest Rick Grimes bundle was also a hit, as fans of the series quickly purchased it from the in-game store. The upcoming Michonne bundle is also expected to attract a lot of attention.

This article will highlight the details of the upcoming Michonne operator bundle in Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of the The Walking Dead Michonne operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Michonne operator bundle is expected to enter the store with a price tag of 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). This would mean that you would have to spend around $19.99 to secure the exact amount of CP in your Call of Duty wallet.

How to get The Walking Dead Michonne skin in MW3 and Warzone

Here is how you can get your hands on The Walking Dead Michonne operator in Warzone and MW3:

Launch your game client and install the necessary updates that introduce The Walking Dead Michonne bundle in the game.

Boot up your game and head over to the “Store” tab.

You will see a dedicated tile for the collection in the list. Click on the title to view all the items included in the pack.

Once you are satisfied, you can go ahead and purchase the bundle. Make sure you have enough CP beforehand.

After you complete the transaction, the items will be unlocked in your account, and you can equip them from the “Operators” and “Weapons” tab.

It is important to note that the skins could take some time to get added to your account due to sudden server problems. However, you should contact the official Activision support team and raise a ticket to receive proper assistance.

All items included in The Walking Dead Michonne bundle

Here is a list of all the cosmetics you can gain by purchasing The Walking Dead Michonne bundle in Warzone and MW3:

“Michonne” Operator

“Dead Cuts” Finishing Move

“Lone Survivor” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Walker Waster” Sniper Rifle

“Killer Kodachis” Melee Death Effect

“Believe a Little Longer” Weapon Sticker

“The Ones Who Live” Large Decal

“Mike” Weapon Charm

Activision has yet to release a detailed blog about the upcoming content, including The Walking Dead camo event in Season 2. Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty X page for more announcements.

