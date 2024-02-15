How to use Tac Stance in Warzone

Tac Stance, or Tactical Stance, is a new movement mechanic introduced in this new version of Warzone. It offers a significant advantage in close-range battles by reducing the time spent aiming down sights and enhancing player tracking and precision. In Warzone's fast-paced battles, mastering Tactical Stance can provide players with an upper hand in close encounters, although it may take time to become familiar with.

This article will highlight how Tactical Stance works and how to effectively take advantage of this new movement mechanic in Warzone's battle scenarios.

How to master Tac Stance in Warzone

Tactical Stance in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Warzone offers unique movement mechanics beyond conventional actions like standing, crouching, going prone, and jumping. Players can slide, execute slide cancel, and cancel reloads, enabling dynamic movement during gunfights. The Tac Stance, in particular, is a unique approach specially designed to let gamers fight aggressively in close-quarter combats.

The official Call of Duty blog describes Tactical Stance as a middle ground between aiming down sights (ADS) and using hip fire. It allows for tighter bullet spread compared to hip fire and speedier movement than ADS, facilitating mobility and accuracy in close-quarters combat.

While sliding, this feature is activated by default, making shooting and landing hits more manageable. However, you can enable this stance at any time by using a specific key. To master this movement, you first need to assign it to a key that you are comfortable with; the recommended keybind is mentioned below.

Tac Stance setting: Keyboard and mouse

Using Tactical Stance in keyboard and mouse (Image via Activision || YouTube/ Dan Toppy)

To easily utilize Tac Stance on keyboard and mouse, go to the Settings menu and navigate to the Keybinds section. Locate Tactical Stance and pick a button, such as V, for easy access. Now, navigate to the Gameplay Settings tab. Then, scroll down to the Tactical ADS Activation option and change it to Tactical Stance.

Just below this setting, you will find the Tactical Stance Behavior option. Change it to On Toggle. This allows Tac Stance to remain active until turned off by pressing the assigned button a second time.

Tac Stance setting: Controller

Using Tactical Stance in a controller (Image via Activision || YouTube/ DeeSimilar)

Controller players will have four options to activate Tactical Stance, which includes Aim + Melee, Aim + Down, Aim + Sprint, and Double-tap ADS. If you want, you can even turn this feature off.

To tweak the activation setting, follow the steps:

Head to the in-game settings.

Navigate to the Gameplay section.

Scroll down and locate the option Tactical ADS Activation.

Change it to your preferred option from the four provided.

After configuring this feature to your preference, play some casual matches and aggressively rush enemies while incorporating Tactical Stance into your movements. It may take some time to get used to. However, once mastered, this technique will undoubtedly assist you, as even the slightest advantage in battle can significantly alter its outcome.

