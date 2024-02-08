How to unlock Golden Vault Easter egg in Warzone’s Fortune’s Keep

The popular Fortune's Keep map has returned with the Season 2 update in Call of Duty: Warzone. In keeping with the Call of Duty tradition of Easter eggs, this map is filled with hidden secrets, one of which has been uncovered by the community and termed the Golden Vault Easter egg. Players must follow specific procedures to discover and unlock this vault, making it a highly sought-after challenge.

This article will provide a detailed guide on locating the entrance to the Golden Vault and successfully unlocking it in Warzone's Fortune's Keep map.

Procedure to unlock the Golden Vault Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep

Throne room present in the Keep POI (Image via Activision || YouTube/ Geeky Pastimes)

The Golden Vault is located underground, and to uncover it, you must follow the steps below:

Start a Resurgence match in the Fortune's Keep map.

Once inside, open your Tac map and locate the Keep POI in the far north.

Head to this location and navigate to the Throne room, the northernmost chamber.

Inside, you can locate the throne with torches on either side.

Torches present on the throne's either side (Image via Activision || YouTube/Geeky Pastimes)

Interact with both torches to ignite them.

Now, you need to climb onto the throne and crouch as if you're seated.

Upon completion, a secret staircase will open up in the middle of the room.

Secret staircase (Image via Activision || YouTube/Geeky Pastimes)

Head down to find the Golden Vault.

Finding the vault is not enough, as the main puzzle lies in unlocking this vault. The steps to unlock the Golden Vault are mentioned below:

Collect Molotovs upon reaching the underground floor.

Now proceed to the room containing the vault.

To unlock the vault, you need to find the proper pattern for lighting the torches in the room

To reveal the pattern, throw a Molotov at the vault door.

Revealing the pattern by throwing a Molotov (Image via Activision || YouTube/Geeky Pastimes)

Once the fire goes out, observe a few seals among the eight glowing red.

Each glowing seal correlates to a particular torch position that needs to be lit.

Now light the required torches

Once this process is done correctly, the vault door will open automatically.

Upon entering the vault room, a pop-up will appear with the message ''Fortune Favors The Brave," and you can find various loot, including a few gold-skin weapons.

Additionally, you can find a secret exit inside the vault that leads to the Library area within the Keep POI.

