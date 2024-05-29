Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 4

The Warzone Season 4 update has brought in a plethora of weapon changes that have the potential to alter the meta. This time around, the developers have made sure to focus on both MW3 and MW2 weapons, and the new patch notes reflect this quite well. However, the Warzone Season 4 patch focuses primarily on the SMGs, LMGs, the Assault Rifles, and the Sniper Rifle classes.

In this brief article, we will take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4.

All weapon changes in the Warzone Season 4 update

The Warzone Season 4 patch notes list the following weapon changes in this update:

Assault Rifles

BP50

Decreased movement speed to 4.8m/s, down from 5m/s.

Decreased sprint speed to 5.5m/s, down from 5.7m/s.

Decreased tactical sprint speed to 6.8m/s, down from 7m/s.

JAK Revenger Kit

Decreased movement speed to 5.1m/s, down from 5.5m/s.

Decreased crouch movement speed to 2.4m/s, down from 2.6m/s.

Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 6.2m/s.

Decreased tactical sprint speed to 7.1m/s, down from 7.7m/s.

Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.1m/s, down from 3.3m/s.

BAL-27

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 49.53 meters, up from 39.37.

Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Holger 556

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 45.72.

Leg Modifier increased to 0.95x, up from 0.85x.

SVA 545

Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.3x, down from 1.4x.

MCW

Min Damage increased to 22, up from 20.

MTZ-556

Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.56.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 48.26.

Headshot Modifier increased to 1.25x, up from 1.2x.

Kastov 762 (MWII)

Mid Damage Range increased to 57.15 meters, up from 51.81.

Arms and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.15x, up from 0.96x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x.

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.96x.

Chimera (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 24.

Arm Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1.1x.

ISO Hemlock (MWII)

Mid Damage increased to 25, up from 24.

Min Damage increased to 21, up from 20.

Arm Modifier increased to 1.16x, up from 0.95x.

Submachine Guns

AMR9

Max Damage increased to 29, up from 27.

Max Damage Range decreased to 10.66 meters, down from 17.78.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25.

New Damage Range Added

Mid Damage set to 25

Mid Damage Range set to 34.29 meters.

FJX Horus

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 23.

Mid Damage increased to 21, up from 19.

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16.

Max Damage Range increased to 10.16 meters, up from 7.62.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

Decreased recoil gun kick to 35.4deg/s, down from 42.5deg/s.

No Stock Mod

Increased ADS movement speed benefit to 12%, up from 9%.

Lopper LX-D Stock

Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty.

Rival-9

Increased bullet velocity to 500m/s, up from 450m/s.

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

Increased rate of fire to 882rpm, up from 682rpm.

Striker-9

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 23.

Max Damage Range decreased to 11.17 meters, down from 12.19.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.25x, down from 1.3x.

WSP-9

Max Damage Range decreased to 15.49 meters, down from 18.03.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 23.36 meters, down from 26.67.

Mid Damage Range decreased to 33.02 meters, down from 38.1.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

Light Machine Guns

DG-58 LSW

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x.

Decreased bullet velocity to 780m/s, down from 880m/s.

Holger-26

Headshot Modifier increased to 1.3x, up from 1.2x.

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

Neck Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 2x.

That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4. As seen from the patch notes, though the changes are drastic, they weren't implemented widely. The developers focused only on a few weapon classes. As such, classes like Shotguns, Handguns, Melee Weapons, and Battle Rifles weren't affected at all by this update.

