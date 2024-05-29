Warzone Season 4 patch notes: Kar98k, 120 players in BR, Gulag changes, and more 

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 patch notes is officially here. One of the most notable changes in the CoD Battle Royale's Season 4 update is the increase in player count. In Urzikstan, Warzone is finally going back to 120 players. The game is also adding the fan-favorite weapon Kar98k this season. With various quality-of-life updates in Urzikstan and new features, the Season 4 patch notes are pretty big compared to the previous seasons.

From a new vehicle to several changes in Gulag, there is a plethora of new content to explore after the latest update. If you want to learn about the entire Warzone Season 4 patch notes, read below.

Warzone Season 4 patch notes

Here are all the changes in Warzone Season 4 update -

Urzikstan Battle Royale

Player Count

Increased the player count in Battle Royale modes to 120, up from 100.

MAP UPDATES

URZIKSTAN

Bunkers

Unlocked bunkers now have an escape hatch as an alternative exit.

New rewards have been added to various locations.

Gulag

4 new Gulag layouts have been added:

S : Stacked equipment and L-shaped plywood walls with an S-shaped central wall over the circular floor grate.

: Stacked equipment and L-shaped plywood walls with an S-shaped central wall over the circular floor grate. 2 : A three-panel curved wall, stacked equipment against two walled sections, and two curved inner walls above the circular floor grate.

: A three-panel curved wall, stacked equipment against two walled sections, and two curved inner walls above the circular floor grate. 3 : Stacked equipment against two walled sections, with concrete L-shaped walls around the central circular floor grate.

: Stacked equipment against two walled sections, with concrete L-shaped walls around the central circular floor grate. 8: A rectangular concrete barrier wall outside the long central section around the central circular floor grate with one plywood wall sprayed with a blue “8”.

MODES

RETURNING

URZIKSTAN | BATTLE ROYALE

Buy Back Royale

Cash is everything in this returning game mode. With the Gulag disabled, players will need to make sure they have at least $4,500 when eliminated to afford a Cash Deployment. Cash Deployments close near the end of the match, at which point players are limited to one life regardless of the size of their wallet.

Squad Size: Solos

Size: Solos Map: Urzikstan

Urzikstan Players: 120

GENERAL

NEW

Warzone Rewards: Along with Daily and Weekly Challenges, players will find a brand new way to earn camos and other exclusive cosmetics unique to Warzone. These are broken down into several categories:

Along with Daily and Weekly Challenges, players will find a brand new way to earn camos and other exclusive cosmetics unique to Warzone. These are broken down into several categories: Economics: These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations.

These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations. Contracts: Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts.

Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts. Social: Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards.

Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards. Mode: Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence.

Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence. Champion’s Quest: Is a Champion’s Quest active in your game? Then check these Challenges out!

Is a Champion’s Quest active in your game? Then check these Challenges out! Unlock requirements and progress can be viewed and tracked via a new menu that can be accessed from the Challenges menu or any Warzone playlist lobby.

All rewards can be previewed so players can get a look at these exclusive rewards before unlocking them.

GAMEPLAY

NEW

ALL MAPS | ALL MODES

Champion’s Quest Contract Stealing

When a team on the Champion’s Quest contract is fully eliminated, the Champion’s Quest tablet will drop and the first team that interacts with the tablet can now steal the contract and continue the quest.

URZIKSTAN | ALL MODES

Tac-Sprint Boots

Infiltrating any of the accessible bunkers to obtain the Tactical Sprint Boots Perk, which will give you an increase to your base speed and an infinite Tactical Sprint improvement.

Do not drop on death

Can be found in Bunkers (x1)

Correction: Do not reduce fall damage

Specialist Perk Pack

This Perk Pack grants you the advantages of the following 29 additional Perks:

Perk Slots 1 and 2 (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm.

Perk Slot 3 (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker.

Perk Slot 4 (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.

Available via Buy Station for $30,000

Bunker Buster

This is a special type of missile that can vertically decimate a building through multiple floors.

After impact it also creates a vertical column of gas that can additionally force people out of cover.

Utility Box

The Utility Box combines Ammo and Armor Boxes together allowing players to resupply everything ranging from bullets to lethal equipment.

Loot Hot Zones

Designated points of interest on the map may now be identified as “Loot Hot Zones.”

These do not appear on the Tac-Map - rather they must be discovered.

Runaway Train Public Event

Each Battle Royale match will have a 10% chance of ending in a Runaway Train Public Event. During this end-game event, the safewzone will be the train. The drivable controls are disabled making players strategically work to gain control of the train.

Polaris RZR Vehicle

The Polaris RZR Pro R, a real-world side-by-side UTV offering immediate acceleration, nimble handling, and rugged durability is now available as a Land Vehicle within Urzikstan. Appearing as “Polaris RZR” on your Tac-Map, this side-by-side differs from the current in-game UTV as it offers a tighter turning circle and handling, better acceleration, three seats and improved fuel economy.

ADJUSTED

ALL MAPS | ALL MODES

Ground Loot Weapons

No weapon went unturned in this season's ground loot weapon update. Players will find updated ground loot builds across every weapon class after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

Gas Mask Quality of Life

The Gas Mask now has a manual, automatic, and semi-automatic setting.

A new keybind has been added to allow for manual behavior after Warzone Season 4 patch update

Buy Station Improvement Quality of Life

Purchased weapons will now drop behind the player to make them easier to distinguish from nearby loot after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

URZIKSTAN | BATTLE ROYALE

Initial Circle

The delay time before the initial circle begins to shrink has been increased to 2 minutes, up from 1 after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

"This change will give a bit more time for players to find bunkers and also adjusts match pacing to fit 120 players."

Redeployment Weapons

Players will now respawn from Gulag with updated primary and secondary weapons after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

Gulag Loadouts

Updated some primary and secondary Gulag loadout weapons after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

Adjusted weapon loadouts in the ‘Locked and Loaded’ and ‘Climb and Punishment’ Gulag events.

C4 has been removed from Gulag loadouts.

Loot Updates

Loot has received a general balance pass. Many items have had their rarity adjusted, making some items more common in ground loot, while other items are exclusively rare in chests after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

The overall acquisition rate of cash via ground loot and Supply Boxes has been reduced by 50% after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

The density of ground loot has been reduced by 15% after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

Supply Boxes

Overall frequency increased by 20% after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

Frequency of basic rarity has been reduced by 9% after Warzone Season 4 patch update.

Frequency of legendary rarity has been increased by 5%

Frequency of reusable rarity has increased by 4%.

Gulag Tokens

Very low chance in general loot after Warzone Season 4 patch update

Guaranteed from Most Wanted

Limited inventory at Buy Station

Redeploy Pack

Doesn't spawn in general loot after Warzone Season 4 patch update

Low chance as reward for Most Wanted after Warzone Season 4 patch update

Redeploy Flares

Low chance in legendary chests after Warzone Season 4 patch update

Lower chance where support items can spawn such as medical cabinets

The following legendary items are now exclusive to certain locations:

Durable Gas Mask:

Bunker Chests

Intel Contracts

Redeploy Pack:

Blacksite

Most Wanted

Foresight:

Bunker Chests

Specialist Perk Pack:

Buy Stations

Buy Station Inventory Update

Team Revive

$3,000

Unlimited

Armor Plate

$300

Unlimited

Gas Mask

$3,000

Unlimited

Ammo Box

$2,000

Unlimited

UAV

$6,000

Unlimited

Supply UAV

$2,000

Unlimited

Loadout

Variable

Unlimited

Cluster Strike

$4,000

2

Precision Airstrike

$6,000

2

Utility Box

$3,000

2

Self Revive

$4,000

2

Portable Radar

$2,000

2

Mosquito Drone

$4,000

2

Bunker Buster

$4,000

2

Gulag Token

$4,000

2

Specialist

$30,000

1

REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE

Late-Game Circles

Circles may now end on a wider variety of locations than before.

NEW WEAPONS

Superi 46 Submachine Gun

This pistol-caliber carbine chambered in 4.6x30mm is designed to give impressive stopping power with a skeletonized, lightweight frame. Exceptionally adaptable, this weapon can be modified to excel in most combat scenarios.

Available via Battle Pass Sector 6

Kar98k Marksman Rifle

This modernized version of a WWII bolt-action rifle is powerful and accurate. High damage output with a slow rate of fire.

Available via Battle Pass Sector 5

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Harbinger Kit

Compatibility: M4 Assault Rifle (MWII)

This .50 Cal conversion kit for the M4 is an extremely deadly, quick-kill weapon. The slow fire rate, drop in bullet velocity, and a significant increase in recoil will require a careful hand.

JAK Gunslinger

Compatibility: Basilisk Handgun (MWII)

A frame and cylinder conversion that allows the revolver to hold eight rounds of .357 ammunition with an exceptional increase to rate of fire and a near-instantaneous trigger action.

JAK Volkh

Compatibility: KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle (MWIII)

A meticulously crafted stock and receiver modification that updates the weapon to fire a two-round burst at minimal MOA dispersion, making every trigger pull count.

JAK Scimitar Kit

Compatibility: FJX Horus Submachine Gun (MWIII)

Improved range and recoil are standard with this aftermarket kit which also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag for the FJX Horus.

JAK Thumper-656

Compatibility: RGL-80 Launcher (MWIII)

An improved long barrel for an infantry-carried grenade launcher. Fires projectiles at higher velocities and distances. Compatible with a wider variety of launcher projectiles.

JAK Requiem

Compatibility: Kastov 762 Assault Rifle (MWII)

A counter-balanced rifle system designed to completely eliminate vertical recoil.

JAK Decimator

Compatibility: Lachmann Shroud Submachine Gun (MWII)

This modification allows the Lachmann Shroud to fire in full auto.

JAK Intimidator

Compatibility: Renetti Handgun (MWIII)

Slow down your fire rate and take more deliberate shots with this modification that changes the Renetti to a single-shot weapon.

UI/UX

Match Stats Quality of Life

The new statistics panel from Multiplayer has been adapted to Warzone allowing players to consult their match and weapons statistics during a match.

Match stats are also viewable in the After Action Report (AAR).

3rd Person Parachute Quality of Life

Added a new setting that allows players to see their Operator parachuting from a third-person perspective.

Squad Widget Info Quality of Life

Icons for armor plates, a gas mask, and killstreaks will now appear under squad member health bars to indicate what they currently have in their inventory.

Contract Timer Quality of Life

The contract widget will now display a visual timer (bar) indicating the remaining time on the contract.

That's everything you need to learn about Warzone Season 4 patch notes.

