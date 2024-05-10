Warzone Season 4 release date and time for all regions

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is just a few weeks away. This upcoming season will follow the same path as previous major updates, introducing a plethora of new content, including maps, modes, weapons, and various game-balancing changes such as weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more. However, fans of MW3 Zombies may not receive anything new, as zombie content typically arrives during the mid-season Reloaded update.

Knowing the new season's precise start date and time is crucial for players. This article aims to provide release information for all regions based on the current Battle Pass timer.

When does Warzone Season 4 start? Release date and time for all regions

Battle Pass timer (Image via Activision)

As of writing, the Battle Pass timer indicates that Season 3 will conclude in 19 days, suggesting Season 4 will start on May 29, 2024, possibly at 9 am PT, which is when major updates are typically released.

Here is the list of all the release dates and times of Warzone Season 4 across different regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 29, 2024, at 9 am

May 29, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 29, 2024, at 10 am

May 29, 2024, at 10 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 29, 2024, at 11 am

May 29, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 29, 2024, at 12 pm

May 29, 2024, at 12 pm British Summer Time (BST): May 29, 2024, at 5 pm

May 29, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 29, 2024, at 6 pm

May 29, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): May 29, 2024, at 6 pm

May 29, 2024, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): May 29, 2024, at 9:30 pm

May 29, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): May 30, 2024, at 12 am

May 30, 2024, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): May 30, 2024, at 1 am

May 30, 2024, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 30, 2024, at 2 am

May 30, 2024, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 30, 2024, at 4 am

Although it won't be disclosed until the pre-load goes live, you can expect the update size to be around 28-32 GB.

Warzone Season 4 leaked content

While official information about upcoming content has yet to be released, data miners have uncovered details. One of the leaked information is regarding the iconic sniper rifle, the Kar98, which will be a clone of the CoD Vanguard version. Additionally, there are speculations that more weapons, such as the SPAS-12 and STG 44, and several new Operators slated for Season 4 have been leaked:

Void

Hammer

Default Celebrity

Gulag

Thorn

Woods

Fuel

Winter 141 skins for Ghost, Captain Price, and Farah

The Winter 141 skins for Ghost, Captain Price, and Farah were originally slated for release in the current season, but a new leak suggests they will arrive in the upcoming season instead.

Furthermore, a recent leak from @CODWarfareForum suggests that Call of Duty 2024 will be announced during Season 4. The leak also claims that significant details such as the game's logo, cover art, and pre-order information will be revealed in this upcoming season.

