Warzone and MW3 Season 4 Battle Pass weapon leaked ahead of the release

A Warzone and MW3 Season 4 Battle Pass weapon has been leaked in a post by @realityuk_ on X, showcasing a weapon that will reportedly be available as a free unlock in the upcoming season's Battle Pass. According to the post, the weapon is said to be an SMG, and going by just appearance, it seems designed for close-quarter gunfights with an emphasis on mobility and handling.

Note: This article is based on a leak and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

New SMG in Warzone and MW3 Season 4 Battle Pass leaked

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, a Warzone and MW3 Season 4 Battle Pass weapon belonging to the SMG class has been leaked. Although the weapon's official name is currently unknown, it is ostensibly codenamed PCharlie9. The community is speculating it is based on an airsoft gun called the G&G PCC9, an SMG that could be used as an Assault Rifle as well. Others claim it is inspired by the Ruger PC9, a semi-auto pistol-caliber carbine.

As for the ammunition type, fans are speculating it would shoot 9mm rounds, and players will be able to equip drum magazines to increase the bullet count.

Prior to this leak, three weapons were rumored to arrive with the Season 4 update: the Kar98K and SPAS-12, as well as the STG 44. However, if this leak holds, fans can add another weapon to the list. This would imply that in Warzone and MW3 Season 4 Battle Pass, fans could unlock a Shotgun, an Assault Rifle, a Sniper Rifle, and an SMG, for free.

That covers everything that there is to know about the latest leaked weapon from Warzone and MW3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

