Call of Duty and Fallout franchise crossover leaked by data miners

A recent report by @CODWarfareForum on X suggests a Call of Duty and Fallout franchise crossover in Warzone and MW3 Season 4. The report was derived by data mining game files that reveal some major in-game events in the upcoming season of MW3 and Warzone. In this list, data miners found an event mentioning Bethesda Softworks' popular RPG series, suggesting that the two video game franchises will likely see a crossover event in the upcoming season.

This article takes a closer look at the possible event and other related details.

Disclaimer: The details in this article were derived from leaks and data mined from the game files of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Hence, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty and Fallout franchise crossover event likely arriving in Season 4

As mentioned, a leak on X suggests that Call of Duty will see a crossover event with Fallout. In the game files, the data miner found several events that are currently scheduled for Season 4. These crossover events also include Gundam, The Crow, and Fallout. In the list, the data miner found the following line:

"36238,jup_s4_fieldrep_fallout_ch"

This suggests CoD fans might be seeing a crossover event with Bethesda's highly successful open-world RPG in the upcoming Season. Although Activision or Bethesda is yet to officially confirm the news, the crossover could happen.

CoD games like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are known to have crossover events, and in the past, have collaborated with Godzilla x Kong, Dune, Warhammer 40K, The Walking Dead, and Diablo, bringing fans new content and keeping the community excited.

Furthermore, since both Activision and Bethesda are now under Microsoft's umbrella, the crossover could hold.

