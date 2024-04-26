Warzone and MW3 Winter 141 skins will reportedly be revealed in Season 4

Previously leaked Winter 141 skins for Warzone and MW3 will now arrive with a brand new seasonal battle pass, according to a reliable insider on social media. The Winter 141 operator skins were featured in the single-player campaign of Modern Warfare 3 last year showcasing Price, Ghost, and Farah in special outfits in the story mode.

This article reveals all the details on the rumored appearance of Winter 141 skins in Warzone and MW3's Season 4.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, and claims with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Winter 141 skins in Warzone and MW3 are rumored to release with Season 4 Battle Pass

Trusted scooper @ForwardLeaks recently shared a post following the reveal of an official blog for the MW3 Season 3 Reloaded update. The blog didn't mention anything regarding Winter 141 skins that were first teased in Season 3's opening cutscene featuring Captain Price, Farah Karim, and Simon "Ghost" Riley.

These operator skins were rumored to arrive with the mid-season update but it doesn't seem to be a possibility now. Considering the current situation, @ForwardLeaks believes that Winter 141 operator skins will now be released with the next update, Season 4.

The insider has speculated that MW3 Season 4 Battle Pass will be themed on Task Force 141 members themselves while officially dropping Winter 141 skins for Price, Ghost, and Farah.

Ghost, Farah, and Price in Winter 141 operator skins (Image via Activision)

For those who missed out on MW3's campaign, the rumored operator skins were first introduced in the game's 11th mission called "Frozen Tundra." It saw Captain Price leading his team, comprising Ghost and Farah, among others, against large waves of enemies.

It will be intriguing to see whether the Winter 141 skins will be introduced in Warzone and MW3's Season 4 or not. However, as of now, players should take all the speculations and claims with a grain of salt.

