What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded will be released on May 1, 2024, at 9 am PT based on when the classified sector of the Battle Pass unlocks. This upcoming mid-season update will introduce new content and game-balancing adjustments. Such major updates never fail to captivate players, offering them fresh elements to explore and new experiences to dive into.

The Modern Warfare 3 content drop blog for Season 3 has revealed some of the major additions coming in the Season 3 Reloaded update. However, apart from the blog, developers have not yet revealed any more details.

Here we will highlight all the content you can expect from Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded: Two Core 6v6 maps, two new equipment, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded will make the title more engaging with the new additions mentioned below:

1) New maps

Checkpoint map (Image via Activision)

Checkpoint: It's a newly repurposed map set on Rebirth Island's eastern point of interest, Stronghold, where intense and fast-paced battles unfold. This compact military comms outpost boasts a central checkpoint, an armory, a storage locker room, and a garage within its confines. The front gate and rear roundabout are scattered with building supplies, tarp-covered crates, and various transport vehicles. All battles will take place on the ground level, as the upper levels remain sealed off.

Grime map (Image via Activision)

Grime: It is a brand new core 6v6 small to medium-sized map set in London, focusing on the derelict canal, graffiti-covered walls, and abandoned buildings. You can navigate this urban environment while utilizing a diverse range of tactical cover opportunities.

2) New modes

Upcoming modes in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Minefield: It is a new multiplayer mode where eliminating an opponent drops a Proximity Mine at the enemy's corpse. It's important to note that these mines cannot be picked up and remain deadly to the enemy team while being inert to teammates. Prepare for intense battles as the action escalates over time, with mines scattered across the map, requiring careful attention to every step.

Escort: It's an upcoming game mode where both teams have unlimited respawns. One team's objective is to protect a vehicle as it moves across the map, while the opposing team tries to disable it. After the first round, teams switch roles, and the side with the quickest takedown wins.

3) New equipment

Enhanced Vision Goggles Field Upgrade (Image via Activision)

EMD Mine (Tactical equipment): It is a proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine shoots out tracker devices that reveal the enemy's location and direction until removed.

Enhanced Vision Goggles (EVG): It is a new Field Upgrade that toggles between normal vision and enhanced vision with integrated target highlighting. However, it will have a limited battery.

4) New weapon

BAL-27 assault rifle arriving in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

BAL-27: It's a high-performance, fast-firing assault rifle best for close-quarters combat, boasting a moderate upward recoil and excellent default reticles. Additionally, it is equipped with a 60-round magazine for extended engagements.

This covers everything there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded expected content.

