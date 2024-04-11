How to unlock ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3

Activision is offering the brand-new ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3. This promotional offer will only be exclusive to the brand-new 'Blaze up' and 'High Trip' events in MW3 and Warzone which will last from April 10, 2024, to April 24, 2024. The ‘4/20’ Camo can be unlocked for free by completing a few challenges, all of which will be discussed in our article.

For all information regarding these challenges and any other details related to getting the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3, read below.

How to get ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3

Expand Tweet

You can get the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3 by completing a simple task. To get your hands on the ‘4/20’ Camo for free, all you have to do is win a game of ‘High Trip Resurgence’ Mode which will go live at 10 am PT.

Here is a detailed list of the event's release date and time across all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): April 10, 2024, at 10 am

April 10, 2024, at 10 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 10, 2024, at 5 pm

April 10, 2024, at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 10, 2024, at 10:30 pm

April 10, 2024, at 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): April 11, 2024, at 2 am

April 11, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 11, 2024, at 4 am

April 11, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 11, 2024, at 6 am

You can access these challenges when the event goes live to successfully redeem the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3.

All rewards in the Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone

Expand Tweet

Other than getting your hands on the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3, players will also get access to numerous rewards, such as the "Daymares" Animated Weapon Blueprint and other such blueprints for completing the prescribed challenges in this event. A list of all the potentially redeemable rewards include:

Double XP Token

"Hot Out of the Oven" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Weedson" Killstreak Skin

Killstreak Skin "High as Duck" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Seeing Sound" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Utterly Inspiring" Emblem

Emblem Battle Pass Tier Skip

Double Battle Pass XP Token

"Bro, You're Out of this World" Calling Card

Calling Card Double Weapon XP Token

"Every Second an Hour" Large Decal

Large Decal "Daymares" Animated Weapon Blueprint

To get your hands on every single item on this list, you must complete the following challenges in either of these multiplayer titles:

Warzone challenges

Reduce the Resurgence timer by 100 seconds

In a single match, trade at least two keycards from a Biometric scanner at a Buy Station

Open up to 20 Loot Caches in a single Resurgence match on Rebirth Island

Activate the Boat Horn near the Factory POI on Rebirth Island

Use Squad Rage on all your teammates at once

Complete five Spy Drone contracts

During Infil or Redeploy, land in the Gondola using the parachute in Warzone's Rebirth Island

Eliminate eight players while having an active power-up gummy in High Trip Resurgence in Warzone

Have all four Power Up Gummies active at once when playing High Trip Resurgence

Collect 50 Gummies in High Trip Resurgence

Buy four players back from the Buy Station in Warzone's Resurgence.

MW3 multiplayer challenges

Get up to 25 Operator Kills with a Cooked Frag or Thermobaric Grenade

Get up to 40 Operator Kills with the Dragon's Breath Attachment equipped while sliding or crouching

Get a total of 25 Operator Clean Kills with the Akimbo attachment equipped

Get a total of 10 Operator Quick Scope kills with the Stalker Boots perk equipped

Get up to 20 Operator Kills while in smoke with the JAK Purifier Aftermarket Attachment equipped

Hit at least 20 operator kills with Tear Gas with the Tac Mask perk equipped

Use the Stim or Battle Rage 15 times in the game

Get four Operator Kills within 20 seconds in one life, twice.

Get a total of 10 Operator Stuck Grenade Kills with the Grenadier Vest equipped

Get 20 Operator Direct Impact Launcher Kills

Deploy an Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade for a total of 15 times with the Engineer Vest equipped

MW3 Zombies challenges

Kill three Abominations in Zombies

Kill 50 Hellhounds using Shotguns

Get 80 Critical Kills using Snipers, Marksman Rifles, or Battle Rifles

Get a total of 200 kills shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active

Complete four contracts in Zombies

Destroy at least four vehicles

Get 400 Kills with a Wallbuy weapon

Destroy three Harvester Orbs

Get 50 Brain Rot Zombie Kills

Get 30 Mercenary Critical kills

That's all there is to know about the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3 and the Blaze Up 4/20 Event. For more news and guides, check these links below: