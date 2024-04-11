How to unlock ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3

Activision is offering the brand-new ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3. This promotional offer will only be exclusive to the brand-new 'Blaze up' and 'High Trip' events in MW3 and Warzone which will last from April 10, 2024, to April 24, 2024. The ‘4/20’ Camo can be unlocked for free by completing a few challenges, all of which will be discussed in our article.
For all information regarding these challenges and any other details related to getting the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3, read below.
How to get ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3
You can get the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3 by completing a simple task. To get your hands on the ‘4/20’ Camo for free, all you have to do is win a game of ‘High Trip Resurgence’ Mode which will go live at 10 am PT.
Here is a detailed list of the event's release date and time across all regions:
- Pacific Time (PT): April 10, 2024, at 10 am
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 10, 2024, at 5 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): April 10, 2024, at 10:30 pm
- Japan Standard Time (JST): April 11, 2024, at 2 am
- Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 11, 2024, at 4 am
- New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 11, 2024, at 6 am
You can access these challenges when the event goes live to successfully redeem the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3.
All rewards in the Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone
Other than getting your hands on the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3, players will also get access to numerous rewards, such as the "Daymares" Animated Weapon Blueprint and other such blueprints for completing the prescribed challenges in this event. A list of all the potentially redeemable rewards include:
- Double XP Token
- "Hot Out of the Oven" Weapon Sticker
- "Weedson" Killstreak Skin
- "High as Duck" Weapon Charm
- "Seeing Sound" Weapon Sticker
- "Utterly Inspiring" Emblem
- Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Double Battle Pass XP Token
- "Bro, You're Out of this World" Calling Card
- Double Weapon XP Token
- "Every Second an Hour" Large Decal
- "Daymares" Animated Weapon Blueprint
To get your hands on every single item on this list, you must complete the following challenges in either of these multiplayer titles:
Warzone challenges
- Reduce the Resurgence timer by 100 seconds
- In a single match, trade at least two keycards from a Biometric scanner at a Buy Station
- Open up to 20 Loot Caches in a single Resurgence match on Rebirth Island
- Activate the Boat Horn near the Factory POI on Rebirth Island
- Use Squad Rage on all your teammates at once
- Complete five Spy Drone contracts
- During Infil or Redeploy, land in the Gondola using the parachute in Warzone's Rebirth Island
- Eliminate eight players while having an active power-up gummy in High Trip Resurgence in Warzone
- Have all four Power Up Gummies active at once when playing High Trip Resurgence
- Collect 50 Gummies in High Trip Resurgence
- Buy four players back from the Buy Station in Warzone's Resurgence.
MW3 multiplayer challenges
- Get up to 25 Operator Kills with a Cooked Frag or Thermobaric Grenade
- Get up to 40 Operator Kills with the Dragon's Breath Attachment equipped while sliding or crouching
- Get a total of 25 Operator Clean Kills with the Akimbo attachment equipped
- Get a total of 10 Operator Quick Scope kills with the Stalker Boots perk equipped
- Get up to 20 Operator Kills while in smoke with the JAK Purifier Aftermarket Attachment equipped
- Hit at least 20 operator kills with Tear Gas with the Tac Mask perk equipped
- Use the Stim or Battle Rage 15 times in the game
- Get four Operator Kills within 20 seconds in one life, twice.
- Get a total of 10 Operator Stuck Grenade Kills with the Grenadier Vest equipped
- Get 20 Operator Direct Impact Launcher Kills
- Deploy an Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade for a total of 15 times with the Engineer Vest equipped
MW3 Zombies challenges
- Kill three Abominations in Zombies
- Kill 50 Hellhounds using Shotguns
- Get 80 Critical Kills using Snipers, Marksman Rifles, or Battle Rifles
- Get a total of 200 kills shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active
- Complete four contracts in Zombies
- Destroy at least four vehicles
- Get 400 Kills with a Wallbuy weapon
- Destroy three Harvester Orbs
- Get 50 Brain Rot Zombie Kills
- Get 30 Mercenary Critical kills
That's all there is to know about the ‘4/20’ Camo for free in Warzone and MW3 and the Blaze Up 4/20 Event. For more news and guides, check these links below:
