Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone: All rewards, how to play, and more

The Blaze Up 4/20 event is coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone following the Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth crossover. It is set to offer plenty of rewards that players can claim for free by completing challenges. Several cosmetic bundles are also set to launch during its run, including the highly anticipated Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack.

Kicking off on April 10, 2024, the Blaze Up 4/20 event is slated to run for two weeks, culminating in a full celebration on April 20, 2024. Here's everything you need to know about it, including the rewards, challenges, and more.

All rewards for Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone

Players can claim up to 12 rewards in the new Blaze Up 4/20 event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, ranging from double XP tokens to in-game accessories and weapon camos.

Here's the complete list of rewards for the event:

Double XP Token

"Hot Out of the Oven" Weapon Sticker

"Weedson" Killstreak Skin

"High as Duck" Weapon Charm

"Seeing Sound" Weapon Sticker

"Utterly Inspiring" Emblem

"Bro, You're Out of this World" Calling Card

Double Weapon XP Token

"Every Second an Hour" Large Decal

Battle Pass Tier Skip

Double Battle Pass XP Token

"Daymares" Animated Weapon Blueprint

How to play the Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone

The Blaze Up 4/20 event will introduce the Stoney Sloth bundle (Image via Activision)

To unlock the rewards in the Blaze Up 4/20 event, players must complete challenges across Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone Battle Royale. Note that you need to acquire all 11 rewards to unlock the Daymares animated camo.

The complete list of challenges can be found below:

Multiplayer

Get 25 Operator Kills with a Cooked Frag or Thermobaric Grenade

Get 40 Operator Kills with the Dragon's Breath Attachment equipped while sliding or crouching

Get 25 Operator Clean Kills with the Akimbo attachment equipped

Get 10 Operator Quick Scope kills with the Stalker Boots perk equipped

Get 20 Operator Kills while in smoke with the JAK Purifier Attachment equipped

Hit 20 operator kills with Tear Gas with the Tac Mask perk equipped

Use the Stim or Battle Rage 15 times

Get four Operator Kills within 20 seconds in one life, two times

Get 10 Operator Stuck Grenade Kills with the Grenadier Vest equipped

Get 20 Operator Direct Impact Launcher Kills

Deploy an Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade 15 times with the Engineer Vest equipped

Zombies

Get 250 kills with Stamin-Up active

Kill three Abominations

Kill 50 Hellhounds with Shotguns

Get 80 Critical Kills with Snipers, Marksman, or Battle Rifles

Get 200 kills shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active

Complete four contracts

Destroy four vehicles

Get 400 Kills with a Wallbuy weapon

Destroy three Harvester Orbs

Get 50 Brain Rot Zombie Kills

Get 30 Mercenary Critical kills

Warzone/Battle Royale

Reduce the Resurgence timer for a total of 100 seconds

In a single match, trade two keycards from a Biometric scanner at a Buy Station

Open 20 Loot Caches in a single Resurgence match on Rebirth Island

Activate the Boat Horn near the Factory on Rebirth Island

Use Squad Rage on all your teammates at once

Complete five Spy Drone contracts

During Infil or Redeploy land in the Gondola using the parachute in Rebirth Island

Eliminate eight players while having an active power-up gummy in High Trip Resurgence

Have all four Power Up Gummies active at once in High Trip Resurgence

Collect 50 Gummies in High Trip Resurgence

Buy four players back from the Buy Station in Resurgence

