Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone: All rewards, how to play, and more

The Blaze Up 4/20 event is coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone following the Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth crossover. It is set to offer plenty of rewards that players can claim for free by completing challenges. Several cosmetic bundles are also set to launch during its run, including the highly anticipated Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack.
Kicking off on April 10, 2024, the Blaze Up 4/20 event is slated to run for two weeks, culminating in a full celebration on April 20, 2024. Here's everything you need to know about it, including the rewards, challenges, and more.
All rewards for Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone
Players can claim up to 12 rewards in the new Blaze Up 4/20 event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, ranging from double XP tokens to in-game accessories and weapon camos.
Here's the complete list of rewards for the event:
- Double XP Token
- "Hot Out of the Oven" Weapon Sticker
- "Weedson" Killstreak Skin
- "High as Duck" Weapon Charm
- "Seeing Sound" Weapon Sticker
- "Utterly Inspiring" Emblem
- "Bro, You're Out of this World" Calling Card
- Double Weapon XP Token
- "Every Second an Hour" Large Decal
- Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Double Battle Pass XP Token
- "Daymares" Animated Weapon Blueprint
How to play the Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone
To unlock the rewards in the Blaze Up 4/20 event, players must complete challenges across Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone Battle Royale. Note that you need to acquire all 11 rewards to unlock the Daymares animated camo.
The complete list of challenges can be found below:
Multiplayer
- Get 25 Operator Kills with a Cooked Frag or Thermobaric Grenade
- Get 40 Operator Kills with the Dragon's Breath Attachment equipped while sliding or crouching
- Get 25 Operator Clean Kills with the Akimbo attachment equipped
- Get 10 Operator Quick Scope kills with the Stalker Boots perk equipped
- Get 20 Operator Kills while in smoke with the JAK Purifier Attachment equipped
- Hit 20 operator kills with Tear Gas with the Tac Mask perk equipped
- Use the Stim or Battle Rage 15 times
- Get four Operator Kills within 20 seconds in one life, two times
- Get 10 Operator Stuck Grenade Kills with the Grenadier Vest equipped
- Get 20 Operator Direct Impact Launcher Kills
- Deploy an Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade 15 times with the Engineer Vest equipped
Zombies
- Get 250 kills with Stamin-Up active
- Kill three Abominations
- Kill 50 Hellhounds with Shotguns
- Get 80 Critical Kills with Snipers, Marksman, or Battle Rifles
- Get 200 kills shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active
- Complete four contracts
- Destroy four vehicles
- Get 400 Kills with a Wallbuy weapon
- Destroy three Harvester Orbs
- Get 50 Brain Rot Zombie Kills
- Get 30 Mercenary Critical kills
Warzone/Battle Royale
- Reduce the Resurgence timer for a total of 100 seconds
- In a single match, trade two keycards from a Biometric scanner at a Buy Station
- Open 20 Loot Caches in a single Resurgence match on Rebirth Island
- Activate the Boat Horn near the Factory on Rebirth Island
- Use Squad Rage on all your teammates at once
- Complete five Spy Drone contracts
- During Infil or Redeploy land in the Gondola using the parachute in Rebirth Island
- Eliminate eight players while having an active power-up gummy in High Trip Resurgence
- Have all four Power Up Gummies active at once in High Trip Resurgence
- Collect 50 Gummies in High Trip Resurgence
- Buy four players back from the Buy Station in Resurgence
