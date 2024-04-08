How to unlock Nuke rewards instantly using new Warzone glitch

A new glitch allows players to instantly unlock the highly coveted Warzone Nuke rewards on Rebirth Island. The glitch was discovered by content creators early in April 2024, just a few days after the launch of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3.

If you are struggling to acquire the rewards and want to get your hands on them quickly through other means, read the article below. Note that this glitch may be patched soon, so hurry up before it gets fixed.

New Warzone glitch lets players unlock Nuke rewards instantly

To unlock the Nuke rewards through this new Warzone glitch, follow the steps below:

Get signal intelligence and initiate hacking on one contract. Locate the Nuke contract and get one of your teammates to go in another contract. When the hack on Nuke contract reaches 50%, instruct your teammate to hack another contract. Once the Nuke contract has been successfully hacked, spam-pick the Nuke contract.

The rewards should be available immediately to you and your team once you've gone through the process correctly. If you don't get them on your first attempt, you can repeat the entire process until you succeed. Do note that this glitch can also be patched instantly without notice.

If you prefer not to exploit glitches to obtain rewards, you can always do so legitimately. Here's the standard way of unlocking the Warzone Nuke rewards without the glitch:

Start a Rebirth Resurgence match with your team and pick up the Champion's Quest. Open your Tac Map, where you'll notice three yellow markers indicating three different elements needed to assemble the Nuke. Once you activate the quest, the remaining players in the lobby will be alerted that you're playing the Champion's Quest. Be prepared as they attempt to prevent you from assembling and launching the Nuke. Find and assemble all three elements required to create the Nuke. Defend the Nuke. Once it launches successfully, the match ends and you should be able to get your rewards.

All Nuke rewards in Warzone Season 3

Rewards for completing Champion's Quest on Rebirth Island (Image via Activision)

Whether you've completed the Nuke contract legitimately or through the glitch, here are the rewards that you can get:

"Alpha Particles" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Material Handler" Operator Skin

Operator Skin "Engine Light's On" Weapon Camo

Weapon Camo "Champion Banner" Calling Card

Calling Card "Master Procrastinator" Weapon Charm

Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.