How to get a Nuke on Rebirth Island in Warzone

Call of Duty players can get a Nuke on Rebirth Island in Warzone. The fan-favorite map is back once again with the latest update. Moreover, what makes the new Rebirth Island in Warzone interesting is the ability to drop a Nuke, which instantly kills all the enemies on the map, confirming your victory.

This article will reveal all the details and necessary steps on how players can unlock the Nuke on Rebirth Island in Warzone.

Steps to unlock the Nuke on Rebirth Island in Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Players looking to get a Nuke on Rebirth Island in Warzone will have to finish the Champion's Quest as a first step in the process of unlocking it. Although the exact requirements for unlocking Champion's Quest are not defined, players can access it by winning five games in a row. They can also unlock the Champion's Quest by winning a total of 30 matches in Warzone during a season.

After unlocking the Champion's Quest, follow these steps:

Drop into the match of Rebirth Resurgence and pick up the Champion's Quest. Open your map. It will have three yellow markers indicating three different elements you need to collect and bring together to assemble the Nuke. Once you activate the quest, the remaining players in the lobby will get a notification that you are pursuing the Champion's Quest. They will try to stop you from launching the Nuke. Complete the objective of finding and assembling all three elements to create the Nuke. Defend the Nuke while it launches successfully.

That's everything there is to know on how players have to finish the quest of unlocking the Nuke in Warzone Rebirth Island. Another important thing to note is that only one person in a squad needs to unlock the Champion's Quest for all other teammates to be able to pursue it.

Rebirth Island in Warzone (Image via Activision)

After successfully getting and launching the Nuke on Rebirth Island, players will receive the following Nuke rewards:

Animated Calling Card

Weapon Charm

Weapon Sticker

Weapon Camo

Operator Skin

