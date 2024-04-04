5 best places to land on Rebirth Island in Warzone

The return of the popular map Rebirth Island in Warzone has generated excitement within the community, with many players eager to learn about the optimal landing spots for securing kills, survival, and loot. With its small size and 11 Points of Interest (POIs), it's unlikely any area will go uncontested.

Dropping here means being prepared for immediate engagements, with third-party encounters common because of the proximity of each POI in Warzone Rebirth Island.

Here, we'll highlight the top five drop locations in Rebirth Island for Warzone Season 3.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Top five landing spots on Rebirth Island in Warzone

After its removal alongside the launch of Warzone 2 in November 2022, Rebirth Island has been reintroduced to the game with minimal changes to its topography and overall structure, along with some visual enhancements. The only notable addition is a new structure named Building No. 06.

Consequently, players who were familiar with Rebirth Island are likely to head towards the popular landing spots they frequented previously, seeking a similar gaming experience.

Here are the top five landing spots in Rebirth Island:

5) Chemical Engineering

Chemical Engineering POI (Image via Activision)

The Chemical Engineering POI is located at the H3 map grid and features a large building abundant with loot. With multiple entry points and numerous rooms to explore, players opting for a slow-paced start can comfortably loot this area without engaging in early battles.

However, it's important to note that multiple teams may also land here, so caution is advised. Fortunately, there is a Buy Station nearby where players can purchase essential items as needed.

4) Bioweapons

Bioweapons POI (Image via Activision)

The Bioweapons POI is located at the top corner of the map, housed within a three-story brick and steel building that serves as a popular drop spot for players. While the structure isn't stretched out, it offers multiple levels, making it ideal for aggressive players who thrive on early engagements.

Shotgun enthusiasts will particularly enjoy the cover provided here, allowing for strategic rushes and defensive positioning. Players can take the exterior staircase to access the upper floors to evade foes and gain advantageous positions. If cornered, the rooftop offers a quick escape route via a zipline leading to the rooftop of the Chemical Engineering POI.

3) Prison

Prison POI (Image via Activision)

The Prison POI, located at the center of the map, serves as a popular hot drop, often attracting multiple squads seeking early engagements. It features the largest building on the map, providing distinct sections such as the main cell block, warden's entrance, basement, and rooftop, providing ample loot and opportunities for combat.

The water tower in the northeastern direction offers an advantageous vantage point. Moreover, it is designated as an Infil Strike location in Warzone, where the POI may be destroyed before your drop making the battles more engaging.

2) Dock

Dock POI (Image via Activision)

The Dock POI sweeps through most of the northern shoreline, largely divided by the power station at its center. Here, you may encounter an open bunker door and a submerged pipe leading into a fully waterlogged bunker. If you're seeking underwater combat, this is the area to explore.

Additionally, teams are present, but you can take your time to loot the area before engaging. By gaining control of the ship's upper deck, you can secure a commanding view of the POI and eliminate enemies with ease. Moreover, a Redeploy Drone is available for repositioning if your plans go awry.

1) Stronghold

Stronghold POI (Image via Activision)

The Stronghold POI is situated on the southwestern side of the map, offering a prime landing spot with a construction site, helipad, checkpoint, and satellite tower. Abundant cover and loot locations make it an advantageous area to explore. Capturing the satellite tower grants a commanding view, allowing strategic advantage.

While teams often contest the area, careful looting and engagement from well-rotatable positions can lead to success. Additionally, in challenging situations, utilizing the Redeploy Drone located in the area facilitates repositioning to alternative locations.

Check out our other Warzone-related articles:

Warzone Season 3 update stuck at 0% on Xbox error || Best MORS loadout in Warzone Season 3 || Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3