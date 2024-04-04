Warzone Season 3 update stuck at 0% on Xbox error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Warzone Season 3 update stuck at 0% on Xbox error has been among the highest reported issues since the update's release. This new error prevents one from completing the download for the game's latest season. Players have reported that this issue is, for now, exclusive to Xbox consoles. However, an official report confirming the same is yet to be released from Activison's end.

This article explores all the possible causes, and potential fixes to bypass this issue. Read on for a detailed brief.

Possible fixes for Warzone Season 3 update stuck at 0% on Xbox error

The Warzone Season 3 update stuck at 0% on Xbox error has caused a stir among Call of Duty console players. While a detailed list of causes is yet to be officially announced, we have found a few potential fixes that could help you bypass this issue and get Warzone Season 3. These are:

1) Allow the application to continue running

While one may consider a redownload, players have reported that patiently waiting for the update to commence has allowed them to bypass this issue. Thus, be patient and keep track of the download progress bar. If your download is initiated, the issue has likely been resolved. If not, you can resort to our other prescribed fixes.

2) Wait for an official hotfix

While there is no official confirmation regarding the source of this error, the Warzone Season 3 update stuck at 0% on Xbox error could very well be a server-side issue. If so, there's not much you can do other than wait for a developer hotfix. Follow the official Call of Duty social handles to stay updated with the latest news on the issue.

Potential reasons for Warzone Season 3 update stuck at 0% on Xbox error

The Warzone Season 3 update stuck at 0% on Xbox error could be a byproduct of the launch of a new season. It has been increasingly evident across numerous games, especially Call of Duty, that patch day potentially carries the highest server load in a season. This leads to unexpected errors on both the server and client sides, causing problems for most players.

We speculate that not being able to download an entire patch could potentially be a server-related issue. If things pan out well, your download should resume after waiting a brief period. If not, wait for official notification regarding hot fixing this issue.

For more Warzone and MW3 Season 3 news and guides, check the links below:

