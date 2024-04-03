All Ranked Play changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: New Restrictions, SR, Divisions, and more

Ranked Play changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 will alter the competitive scenario offered in the game. These are targeted toward improving its competitive integrity and provide players a more distinctive goal to grind toward during their adventures in the Ranked Play game mode.

Starting from SR changes to numerous new restrictions, players will experience a whole new season of adrenaline-fueled gameplay.

Read on for a detailed brief on the latest Ranked Play changes.

New restrictions for Ranked Play changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

Expand Tweet

Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 will incorporate certain restrictions to preserve and subsequently improve the game's competitive integrity. These include the latest weapons like the FJX Horux amd the HORS.

Here is a list of all the weapons and items that have been banned from Ranked Play in Modern Warfarre 3 Season 3:

SMG

FJX Horux

Sniper Rifles

MORS

Melee

Gladiator

SR and Division updates in Ranked Play changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

Expand Tweet

SR, or Skill Rating, has also been tweaked in the latest Ranked Play changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. End of Season setbacks are back in play, and as players progress through the ladder, their SR for the upcoming Season will be determined by the Skill Division they end up securing for themselves by the end of the season.

As per the official patch notes, the following changes have been incorporated in this update:

End-of-Season Skill Setback

Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.

Example: A Player ending Season 1 in Gold III will begin Season 2 in Silver III.

Players Crimson II and above will start Season 2 in Diamond.

Bug fixes

Last but not least, Ranked Play changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 will see an assortment of bug fixes to ensure that the game remains stable throughout the season. The developers have made distinct notes about the problems faced by players throughout the entirety of Season 2, and the Reloaded update, and these issues have, for the most part, been fixed with the Season 3 update.

The patch notes state that the following bug fixes have been implemented in Season 3:

Killstreak HUD overlays will no longer persist after destruction by the Stormender.

Additional Perk slots are now displayed correctly in the Killcam.

Applying certain Weapon filters will no longer unexpectedly kick the player back to the menu.

Improved alignment of values in columns on the Scoreboard.

Addressed an issue causing Weapon Mastery Challenges to not accurately display the progress of previous completions.

Calling Card unlock criteria will now consistently appear upon hover.

Resolved an issue preventing certain Emblems from being added to Favorites.

For more news and guides, check these links below:

Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle || Metamorph Operator bundle Chroma Operator bundle || Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle || Rick Grimes Operator || Tracer Pack: Full Kit Dragon Soul Operator Bundle