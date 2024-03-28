Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle is the latest addition to the MW3 and Warzone stores. It is a premium bundle and contains numerous items such as Weapon Blueprints, a Charm, and, needless to say, an Operator Skin. As the name would suggest, the bundle is themed around toxic gases and decay effects, which are carried by all the items included.

In this brief article, we will look closer at the Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, all the items it comes with, and whether it is worth your money.

Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

Price of the Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle in MW3 and Warzone discussed (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle in MW3 and Warzone costs 2400 CP or COD Points. In terms of real-world currency, it is around $20. If you've already got sufficient COD Points in your account and like the bundle, simply head over to your in-game store and purchase it from the "Featured" section.

That said, if you don't have a sufficient COD Points balance in your account, you must first purchase them from your platform's respective storefronts. COD Points can be bought in predetermined packs, and they are as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle costs 2400 CP, you must buy the 2000 CP pack, which is $19.99. It will provide you with 400 additional CP as a bonus, totaling it to 2400 CP, which is exactly how much the bundle costs.

All items in the Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Expand Tweet

Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle in MW3 and Warzone consists of 7 items. They range all the way from an Ultra Operator Skin to cosmetics such as an Emblem. Here's everything that is included in the bundle:

" Pestilence " Corso Operator Skin | Finishing Move: Stick n' Move

" Corso Operator Skin | Finishing Move: Stick n' Move " Putrefaction " WSP-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint | Tracer/Impact: Pestilential Tracers, Death Effect: Pernicious Dismemberment

" WSP-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint | Tracer/Impact: Pestilential Tracers, Death Effect: Pernicious Dismemberment " Malaise " MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint | Tracer/Impact: Pestilential Tracers, Death Effect: Pernicious Dismemberment

" MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint | Tracer/Impact: Pestilential Tracers, Death Effect: Pernicious Dismemberment " Dust Storm " Calling Card

" Calling Card " From the Grave " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Lil Buboes " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm "Rusting Out" Emblem

With that said, if you are still wondering if the bundle is worth purchasing, check the section below, where we hope to clear all your doubts.

Is the Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

Keeping it simple, yes, the Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle in MW3 and Warzone is worth buying, provided you like the theme of the content. Despite featuring an Ultra Skin and two Weapon Blueprints with Tracer Effects, the bundle only costs 2400 CP. This is a great deal when compared to the other new bundles in the titles that cost just as much but don't provide items of value.

For instance, the Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle costs nearly the same in terms of real-world currency yet doesn't deliver on content. The same goes for the Small Talk Mastercraft bundle.

The only reason you might not want to purchase the new bundle, even if you like the theme, is due to the weapons that the Blueprints are for. The WSP-9 and the MTZ Interceptor aren't the most popular guns in the game, and hence, purchasing a bundle that comes with Blueprints for these weapons may not be a good deal.

Regardless of the Blueprints, the bundle provides a solid deal, and for the price, it's an absolute steal. Hence, if you like the theme, make sure to grab it.

