Small Talk Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Small Talk Mastercraft bundle is now available for purchase in Warzone and MW3. Taking inspiration from classic horror pieces, this bundle features two unique blueprints with mouths imprinted on them, hence the name Small Talk. It does not come with any Operator skins or Vehicle skins, making the two animated weapon blueprints the star of the show.

That said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at this Mastercraft bundle, its price, all included items, and whether it's worth buying.

Small Talk Mastercraft bundle price in Warzone and MW3

Price of the Small Talk Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3 explored (Image via Activision)

The Small Talk Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3 will cost you 2400 CP or COD Points, equivalent to $20 in real-world currency. If you have sufficient balance in your Call of Duty account, head into the in-game store, and you will find the bundle under the "Featured" section.

However, if you don't have the required amount, you must purchase COD Points first. You can do so by heading into your platform's respective storefronts, i.e., Steam or Battle.net for PC users, PlayStation Store for PS players, and Xbox Games Store for Xbox users.

COD Points can be purchased in preset packs. Here's what these packs look like:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

If your account has a 0 CP balance, you must purchase the $19.99 pack. It will give you 2000 COD Points as the base amount and an additional 400 CP as a bonus, making it a total of 2400 COD Points, just the amount you need to buy this bundle.

What is included in the Small Talk Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Small Talk Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3 features a total of seven items. They are:

" Avulsion " TAQ Evolvere LMG weapon blueprint

" TAQ Evolvere LMG weapon blueprint " Abscess " WSP Swarm SMG weapon blueprint

" WSP Swarm SMG weapon blueprint " Teething Rage " Calling Card

" Calling Card " Smile! " Decal

" Decal " Sweet Tooth " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Spare Some Teeth? " Emblem

" Emblem 1x Battle Pass Tier Skip

These are all the items included in the bundle. As mentioned earlier, the primary highlight of this bundle is its two animated weapon blueprints. This puts a lot of users on the fence about whether they should be spending $20 for just two gun blueprints. Hence, in the section below, we'll discuss whether this bundle is worth the price tag so as to help you make the right decision.

Is the Small Talk Mastercraft bundle worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

Simply put, no, the Small Talk Mastercraft bundle is not worth buying in MW3 and Warzone. The only unique items this $20 bundle delivers are the weapon blueprints. But even then, they fall short of various metrics. No doubt the skins are animated, but they don't even come with any death or tracer effects.

Moreover, the bundle doesn't feature any Operator skins, Vehicle skins, or even a Loading screen. For this price, there are plenty of other bundles out there that provide a lot more content, like the Sketched Out Tracer Pack or the new Michonne bundle.

That said, if you like the two blueprints and have spare COD Points lying in your account, you can buy them. But if you need to purchase COD Points first to purchase the bundle, then it is not worth the effort and should be a hard skip for the time being.

