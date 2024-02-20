Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying? 

Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack is the latest bundle to join MW3 and Warzone. It is the first of its kind, bringing unique camos for Frag and Flash Grenades. Apart from these skins, the bundle also brings other in-game cosmetics, such as a Weapon Sticker and a Large Decal. Moreover, it is one of the cheapest packs available at the moment, making it all the more special.

With that said, in this article, we'll look at this new bundle, its price in-game, all items included, and more.

Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

Price of the Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack in MW3 and Warzone explored (Image via Activision)

The Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack in MW3 and Warzone costs only 500 COD Points or $5 in real-world currency. To buy the bundle, launch your game and head into the store. You will find it in the "Featured Section" therein. If you have sufficient funds in your account, you can instantly make the purchase.

If you do not, however, you must first buy some COD points from your platform's respective storefronts i.e., Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, or the Xbox Store. These points are available in packs and can bought as mentioned below:

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle is only 500 CP, you can buy the $4.99 pack. This will reflect the COD Points in-game, through which you can purchase the bundle.

What is included in the Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Given the price, this pack in MW3 and Warzone contains only four items. They are:

" Pulverizer " Frag Grenade skin

" Frag Grenade skin " Flesh Grenade " Flash Grenade skin

" Flash Grenade skin " Kaboombie " Large Decal

" Large Decal "Home Engineering" Weapon Sticker

Considering the price of this bundle, it might seem enticing. Hence, if you are wondering whether you should buy this bundle, check the section below.

Is the Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

To put it simply, no. The Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack is not worth buying in MW3 and Warzone. The bundle comes with only four items, two of which you can use in-game. Furthermore, the skins you get for the Frag Grenade and the Flash Grenade will be barely noticeable during your playtime.

Since this equipment is only for one-time use and is often thrown too quickly, you will hardly be able to see the skin. Hence, if you have $5 or 500 CP to spare, it is advised to save and make it count towards other premium Call of Duty bundles that often deliver a lot more cosmetics and items.

That said, if you have a few COD Points lying around, you can purchase the pack.

That covers everything about the latest bundle in WZ and Modern Warfare 3.