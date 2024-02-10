Tracer Pack: Full Kit Dragon Soul Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Call of Duty has launched the brand-new Tracer Pack: Full Kit Dragon Soul Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3 (Modern Warfare 3). The bundle features a unique aesthetic and takes a lot of inspiration from Chinese art culture. It is currently on sale in the stores of the two games.

This article takes a look at the brand-new Operator bundle, its price, contents, and any other details associated with it.

What is the price of Tracer Pack: Full Kit Dragon Soul Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Tracer Pack: Full Kit Dragon Soul Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3 costs 3000 Call of Duty Points. Traditionally, premium bundles that cost 2400 CP, such as the Snoop Dogg or the A-train variants, contain six to eight unique items. However, the Tracer Pack: Full Kit Dragon Soul Operator Bundle is priced slightly higher and has around 14 collectible cosmetics, justifying its steeper price point.

Those who have purchased the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 BlackCell Battlepass can add to the required amount by purchasing the Call of Duty points from the platform's shop, which includes Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the official Microsoft Store.

Here is a price breakdown of all CP packages:

What's included in Tracer Pack: Full Kit Dragon Soul Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Dragon Fire skin in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Full Kit Dragon Soul Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3 contains 14 collectible cosmetics and items that are exclusive to the ongoing Lunar New Year event in both titles.

Here is a list of the contents of this premium bundle:

"Emperor" Operator skin for Jabber "Stick n' Move" Finishing Move "Dragon Fire" Weapon Blueprint for the Riveter Shotgun "Heavenly Fire" Weapon Blueprint for the HRM-9 SMG "Sign of the Dragon" Emblem "Dragon Dance" Calling Card "Dragon Fire" Sticker "New Year Dragon" Large Decal "Year of the Dragon" Charm "Courage of the Dragon" Loading Screen "Dragon Wall" Deployable Wall equipment skin "Fire Breather" Wheelson-HS equipment skin "Burning Dragon" Thermite equipment skin "Thunder Dragon" Shock Stick equipment skin

The items will be unlocked and available for equipping upon purchasing the Tracer pack bundle. However, none of them will be sold separately. They can only be accessed by purchasing the bundle in its entirety.

