Corvus Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty has added another brand new Operator bundle named Corvus in Warzone and MW3's store. The raven-themed collection comes with a Ghilliebeast Operator skin for Corso and other exquisite weapon blueprints and cosmetic items. With Activision releasing a new bundle almost every week, a fresh addition is not a big exception. However, the brand new Operator offering stands out for its unique Corvus theme in Warzone and MW3.

If you want to delve deeper into what's the bundle's price and what's included within it, read below.

Corvus Operator bundle price in Warzone and MW3

Corvus Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Corvus Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3 is priced at 1,600 CoD Points. To get it, head to the CoD HQ and click on the Store tab. Upon entering it, scroll down a bit to find the Operator bundle.

If you already have the required Call of Duty points, you can just purchase the bundle from the store. However, in case you are short on CoD points, you can purchase them from the same store as well.

Here are all the CoD point packs and how much you need to spend in US dollars:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Keep in mind that the required amount would be equivalent to the stated prices in other regions.

What's included in Corvus Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The bundle features seven unique items, which are obtainable in both Warzone and MW3. The pack consists of one Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a Calling Card, an Emblem, a Charm, and a Sticker.

Here are all the items included in the pack:

"Ghilliebeast" operator skin for Corso

"The Raven" Weapon Blueprint for the BAS-B

The "Carrion" Weapon Blueprint for the AMR9

"Afraid of the Dark" Calling Card

"Lead Poison" Weapon Sticker

"Eyeless Demon" Weapon Charm

"Spooky Stump" Emblem

That's all there is to know about the bundle in Warzone and MW3.

Check out our other Warzone and MW3 bundles guides:

Horsman War Ultra Skin bundle || Tracer Pack Dark Rituals IV || Blitzed bundle || Metamere Operator bundle || Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle || Beach Boomin bundle