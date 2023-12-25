Call of Duty

Blitzed bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Dec 25, 2023 14:14 IST
Blitzed bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
The Blitzed bundle is a recently launched addition to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). This reasonably priced bundle features the Alpine operator, characterized by a distinctive wolf appearance. It includes two finely designed weapon camos, among other exciting items, enhancing the overall in-game experience. Notably, its arrival perfectly aligns with the ongoing CODMAS event, a festive celebration of the winter and Christmas holidays.

This article will provide an overview of the Blitzed bundle, covering pricing, included items, and more in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

What is the price of the Blitzed bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Blitzed bundle is available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's in-game store, priced at 1800 CP (Call of Duty Points), or approximately $18. Upon purchase, all included items become accessible in both titles.

Make sure you have sufficient COD Points before proceeding with the purchase. If not, go to platform-specific stores like Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to get the necessary COD Points.

The following are the real-world currency prices for COD points:

  • 200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79
  • 500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31
  • 1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50
  • 2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79
  • 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99
  • 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99
  • 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99
  • 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Once you have the required in-game currency, navigate to the in-game store section, locate the Blitzed bundle, and proceed with the purchase.

What's included in the Blitzed bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Blitzed bundle will have six items: One operator skin, two weapon blueprints, one calling card, one stick, and an emblem.

The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

  • Wild One Alpine Operator Skin
  • Hoofed Hell DG-56 Weapon Blueprint
  • Biter WSP Swarm Weapon Blueprint
  • Gift Giver Calling Card
  • Season's Greetings Sticker
  • Deer Decay Emblem

WZ and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is currently live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.

