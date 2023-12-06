Warzone “Failing to launch on Steam and Battle.net”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Warzone seems to be having a few performance issues for players, with many in the community complaining that they are not able to launch the shooter through Steam or Battle.net. The update was one of the more anticipated releases after Modern Warfare 3, and while many are enjoying the new changes, not all players are happy with the current state of the game.

The battle royale not launching on Steam and Battle.net is one of the more popular and annoying errors that players are facing. Unfortunately, there is no permanent solution that you will be able to try out to tackle the issue, and the best course of action will be to wait for the developers to root it out.

However, there are a few community-found workarounds that may help you deal with the problem. Today’s Warzone guide will, therefore, go over some of the things you can do to deal with the launch error on both Steam and Battle.net.

How to fix the “Failing to launch on Steam and Battle.net” error in Warzone

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that you can try in order to deal with the launch error in Warzone. Fortunately, here are some temporary workarounds that you may try:

1) Check file integrity

If there are a few broken and corrupt files in the installation directory, then you will be required to scan and check the file integrity to fix them. To do this, you will need to follow these steps, depending on the platform you are using:

On Steam:

Make your way to Library > Select the game > Click on settings > Properties > Local files > Verify file integrity

On Battle.net:

Click the cog icon beside the game > Scan and fix files.

Both options will start a process that will go over all the files in the directory and fix the ones that may have been corrupt.

2) Re-install the game

While this may seem like a rather drastic step to take, many in the community have mentioned that by re-installing Warzone, they were able to deal with a majority of the performance issues. If verifying the files is not working for you, try re-installing the shooter.

3) Run the client as an admin

Irrespective of the client you have purchased the game on, you might want to launch them as an administrator to see if it's tackling the launching issue. To do this, right-click on the client shortcut and click on “Run as an Administrator.”

4) Update your GPU drivers

Another thing that can fix the issue is to update your graphics drivers. You can do this automatically by installing the desktop software of the graphics card that you are using, or you can choose to do it manually from their official websites:

Nvidia users can click here.

AMD users can follow this link.

5) Wait for an update

If the above steps fail, then the best solution will be to wait for an update from the developers. With the number of performance issues that Warzone is facing, there is likely going to be a hotfix in the coming days, so make sure to keep the game updated.