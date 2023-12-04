New Warzone leak shows Tutorial section in the lobby

Call of Duty Warzone will receive a long list of changes in the upcoming Season 1 update for Modern Warfare 3 and reportedly include a new Tutorial screen. A leaked source showcased a vivid image of what such a section in the battle royale would look like. However, Activision and the developers have yet to officially confirm such a feature.

A tactical shooter like Warzone requires patience, aggression, and proper strategy to score consecutive victories. Introducing a Tutorial page could be great for attracting new players and expanding the Call of Duty community. The method seems to be visual only and doesn't pack any actual gameplay from the leaked image.

This article will highlight the possibility of a Tutorial section in the upcoming Warzone update.

Tutorial section in new Warzone update hinted by leaked image

Warzone is a battle royale that caters to two major groups of players: casual and competitive. Despite the game's easygoing nature, in most cases, it can be difficult for newcomers to learn the game's mechanics while queuing in with experienced players in the lobby. Thus, a Tutorial page could help bridge the initial gap and make the experience more enjoyable.

The leak showcases a complete section and presents a list of videos to provide a gist of what players can expect in a battle royale lobby. The clips seem quite short, so the developers probably only explained the basic bits and left out niche topics.

With a solid starting point for new players, understanding the game's flow and building on top of that with some grinding and experience is easier. Since the learning curve in the game is linear at the beginning, most players can handle a few weapons just with the help of the firing range.

However, the skill ceiling rises exponentially, and perfecting one’s movement and map rotations takes countless hours. These things can only be developed by the players through repeated practice, as everyone has a different playstyle and strategy.

The leaked image also shows that players will be rewarded for completing the Tutorial videos, incentivizing the community to watch the clips created separately by the developers.

