MW3 Warzone Season 1 all movement changes: Slide canceling, tac-stance, and more

The Season 1 patch of Call of Duty: MW3 Warzone is just on the horizon, and it will bring several changes to the battle royale title. With the arrival of this patch, Modern Warfare 3 will get integrated into Warzone, and both titles will share quite a few gameplay features including the armory, perks, and movement mechanics. The movement mechanics, in particular, will get a complete overhaul with the upcoming patch.

All of these movement changes were listed in a recent post on the official Call of Duty blog, and this article will also index them for the readers' reference.

MW3 Warzone Season 1 movement changes

An overview of the Season 1 of MW3 Warzone (Image via Activision)

According to the blog post, the Season 1 patch will bring the following movement changes to Call of Duty: MW3 Warzone:

Slide canceling will make a comeback. When Warzone 2 went live with MW2 integration, this movement mechanic was not present and the feedback from the community was quite negative. However, the MW3 integration will finally bring back this highly-favored movement mechanic to Warzone, although it won't reset the tac-sprint which many might be hoping for.

Tac-stance from Modern Warfare 3 will also get integrated into Warzone. It can be described as a middle ground between ADS and hip-fire, where the operator will hold the gun in a canted position. Tac-stance will provide improved gunfire precision when compared to hip fire, but not as much as compared to full ADS. However, at the same time, the time required to get into a tac-stance is a lot less than that of full ADS. Alongside that, players will also be able to get into tac-stance while they are sliding.

Alongside the tac-stance, operators will also be able to aim down the sight of their guns while they are sliding.

Previously, reloading a gun would reduce the operator's movement speed quite significantly, making it easy for the enemies to land a shot on them. However, with the MW3 integration in Season 1, players will now be able to reload their weapons even while they are running.

Operators will also get a slight movement buff when they apply the Stim tactical, making it easier for them to escape from unfavorable engagements.

Alongside the changes mentioned above, more movement mechanics will be introduced with the Season 1 patch of MW3 Warzone. However, those have not been announced yet, and the players will have to wait for the Season 1 patch notes to drop to get a clearer idea regarding all the movement mechanics adjustments.

The Season 1 patch of Call of Duty: MW3 Warzone will go live on December 6, and the game will be available on PC (Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation (PS5 and PS4), and Xbox (SeriesX|S).