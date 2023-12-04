Will Vondel and Ashika Island return in Warzone Season 1? 

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 is almost around the corner, and with the brand new season, the CoD battle royale is getting integrated into Modern Warfare 3. Players will see a massive overhaul in the game, including a new movement mechanism, gunplay, weapons, and a new map called Urzikstan. However, with the new season unfolding soon, the resurgence lover in Warzone might worry about whether the Vondel and Ashika Island will be featured in the game.

If you want to know whether the two fan-favorite maps will return, read below.

Is Vondel and Ashika Island coming back in Warzone Season 1?

Yes, both the Vondel and the Ashika Island will be featured in Warzone Season 1. While Warzone 2 started with one big battle royale map called Al Mazrah, Activision added both the resurgence maps later in the game.

Previously, when Activision released Warzone 2, they removed the Rebirth Island and the Fortune's Keep from the og Warzone and kept the battle royale map quite some time before ending the game's live service. This surely raised the question regarding the availability of both the resurgence maps in the upcoming iteration. While Warzone will remain the same, the integration will include major overhauls.

It is also important to note that Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 are built on the same engine, and the Warzone comes under the same ecosystem. Just like Call of Duty introduced the MW2 maps in MW3 multiplayer, it is evident that the 'carry forward' was bound to happen.

When does Vondel and Ashika Island come back in Warzone Season 1?

While both the maps will be featured in the upcoming season, they won't be accessible since day 1. The Vondel and the Ashika Island will go live 48 hours after the season launches.

The Warzone Season 1 and Modern Warfare 3 will commence on December 6 at 9:00 AM PT. This signifies that both maps will be available to play from December 8, 9:00 AM PT, and their respective time zones in other regions.

Will Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep return to Warzone?

CoD fans will be happy to hear this, as both the Rebirth Island and the Fortune's Keep from the og Warzone will return. While the release date is yet to be announced, it's expected to be around the middle of next year.

For more information regarding Warzone, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.