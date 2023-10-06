Rebirth Island is officially returning in Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone fans might need to hold on to their seats as Rebirth Island is officially coming back in the game. After the removal of the fan-favorite resurgence map last year, Activision was all hush-hush about it, and players were wondering if the best map in the game had gone forever or not. But fear not, in Call of Duty Next event, Activision has officially announced that the Rebirth is coming back alongside another old resurgence map, Fortune's Keep.

When does Rebirth Island come back in Warzone?

According to Activision, the Rebirth Island is officially returning in 2024. While they have not specified any release date yet, it can be assumable that the map will come in mid 2024. Another map Fortune's Keep is scheduled to be released in early 2024, which can be expected in February, with the possible Season 2 update of MW3 and Warzone.

First introduced on December 16, 2020, the Rebirth Island, or the newer version of the Alcatraz map, was a part of the Black Ops Cold War integration with the Warzone. The map became an immediate favorite as players fell in love with the close-range gunfights and the quick-ending matches.

However, after being there for almost two years, Activision pulled out the map forever, and until today, it was shrouded in secrecy. Finally, new information has come to light, and it's confirmed that the map is coming back.

Call of Duty added another new resurgence map in 2022 called Fortune's Keep. This map was part of the Vanguard integration, and it replaced the og Rebirth. However, by the time fans started loving this new map, the gaming behemoth removed it from the game as well.

With the completely revamped Warzone in 2022, fans thought they'd never see these two maps in the battle royale ever again. It seems like they just need to wait a bit longer to hop onto their favorite places. For more information, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.