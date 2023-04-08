Is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone 1?

Since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in November last year, Warzone 1 has been rebranded as "Warzone Caldera" with only one core map. The servers for the predecessor were also disabled for two weeks to inaugurate the new game. It is currently live but does not feature any of the Resurgence maps, namely, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep.

Two of the fan-favorite maps are unavailable to play in either of the Warzone games, however, players can access the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

Will Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep ever return to Warzone 1?

Rebirth Island was added to the first Warzone game in December 2020 as part of Season One of Black Ops Cold War, which also added the new COD's full arsenal, revamping the game's content. However, it first appeared as "Alcatraz," the second and final map of Blackout, the first battle COD battle royale game, in April 2019.

Fortune's Keep was the next Resurgence map of Warzone 1 which was released in June 2022 as part of Season 4 of Vanguard. Both resurgence maps were available in the game simultaneously for the next five months.

Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep were removed from Warzone 1 on November 16, 2022, the day its successor was released. Consequently, the game relaunched on November 28 while featuring only one map, Caldera.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone NEW: 83% of players said they would go back to Warzone 1 if Call of Duty brought Rebirth Island and Verdansk back as playable maps.



Many players have returned to Warzone 1 due to the developer's negligence in the latest game, which hasn't received various necessary updates. Several content creators and professional players have started moving back to Caldera, which has also resulted in Warzone 2 seeing its lowest monthly number of players in recent times.

However, as Warzone 1 and Warzone 2 are direct competitors, it wouldn't be wise of Activision to release Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep given that the successor is currently the publisher's main source of income.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision is sending out a new survey asking people what they think the next Warzone map should be, and it includes remasters of old Warzone maps as options. Does not confirm any potential returns, at this point. Activision is sending out a new survey asking people what they think the next Warzone map should be, and it includes remasters of old Warzone maps as options. Does not confirm any potential returns, at this point. https://t.co/gy4tN3rYDh

It is worth noting that Call of Duty recently sent out a survey to its players, asking them which of the options they would like to have as the next "big map". Although Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep are not part of the options, it is clear that Activision is listening to the community and their opinions.

Rebirth Island can still be accessed in the game. Last month, Fortnite released its Creative 2.0 update, which added the ability for the community to create custom maps.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Rebirth Island is back! Rebirth Island is back! https://t.co/kyhyICE01g

It might not be exactly what Call of Duty players would prefer, but it is currently the only option available. Nonetheless, Activision does not have any official plans to add Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep to Warzone 1 anytime in the near future, but the possibility should not be completely ruled out.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to release on April 12 at 10 am PT on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

